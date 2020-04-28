Here's how to schedule curbside book pickup from Racine County libraries

“We are so excited to be able to offer these services again,” Executive Director Jessica MacPhail stated last week. “The library team members and I are eager to get library materials safely into the hands of our users. The library has patrons of all ages and from every background, but with schools being closed, we know there is a need to get more books into the hands of our children. It is our hope that during this time of crisis this added service will reduce barriers to reading and assist both parents and kids who are now learning from home.”