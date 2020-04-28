Here's how to schedule curbside book pickup from Racine County libraries

RACINE — Marsha Jerke does not need to reread the same ol’ books anymore.
That’s what she’s been doing over the past several weeks. Finally, on Monday, the Racine Public Library opened up for pickup.
Curbside pickup at libraries was explicitly allowed under Wisconsin’s updated Safer at Home order, which went into effect Friday.
Jerke said that the books she picked up Monday had been on hold for a while.
The Racine Public Library was one of the first local institutions to close due to COVID-19. Its last day of normal operations was on March 14.
Now, for the first time under Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, library card holders can check out new books.
To do that, readers make orders through the Racine Public Library’s online catalog or by calling 262-217-7631.
They then schedule a curbside pickup time — Jerke’s was at 10:50 a.m. Monday. At that time, readers stop by a tent set up outside the library on Lake Avenue. The books they ordered will be placed in a bag by a mask-wearing library team member where they can be picked up by readers, ensuring minimal person-to-person contact.
“We are so excited to be able to offer these services again,” Executive Director Jessica MacPhail stated last week. “The library team members and I are eager to get library materials safely into the hands of our users. The library has patrons of all ages and from every background, but with schools being closed, we know there is a need to get more books into the hands of our children. It is our hope that during this time of crisis this added service will reduce barriers to reading and assist both parents and kids who are now learning from home.”
Returning books is still only allowed by dropping them off near the emergency exit on Lake Avenue. However, there are no due dates for returning materials right now. The library advises people to keep their materials until after restrictions are lifted.
For more information, go to racinelibrary.info. It is also possible to get a library card and start checking out books online or by calling the library, team member Heidi Fudge said.
West end
The public libraries in Burlington, Waterford, Union Grove and Rochester have all started curbside pickups as well.
To set up a pickup from Burlington Public Library, call 262-342-1130 or email the library at ask@burlingtonlibrary.org. All due dates have been extended until June 9 in Burlington.
To set up a pickup from Rochester Public Library, call 262-534-3533 or email the library at info@rochester.lib.wi.us.
To set up a pickup from Waterford Public Library, call 262-534-3988 or email infowt@waterford.lib.wi.us.
To set up a pickup from Graham Public Library in Union Grove, at 262-878-2910 or email uniongro@uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
RACINE STRONG
America Strong
Getting some exercise
Sign of the Times
Promoting democracy in trying times
Crafty cousins
Loading up
Curbside
In wait
Lathrop Avenue Maze
Taking a moment
Jogging
Taking precautions
Enjoying the outdoors while social distancing
Early voting
A lonely church
Packed drive-thru
As Alice Cooper once said...
Men at work
Timers Beverage Center
Stairs closed
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.