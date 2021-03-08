Here's how to get the COVID vaccine in Racine County

All information current as of Monday, March 8.
Following is a list of local providers of the COVID-19 vaccine, with links to their respective appointment registration systems. Please be aware that supplies of the vaccine remain limited, and that appointment slots are filling quickly. People are urged to first contact their health care provider or pharmacy before using these links as a backup.
Additional appointment times and providers will be added as more vaccine becomes available, so please continue to check the links.
Currently, those in Phase 1A (frontline health care workers, EMS, fire and police personnel) and residents ages 65+ are eligible for vaccinations.
Vaccine supply remains limited in Wisconsin.
Hotline for COVID-19 vaccine information
The DHS has launched a new hotline for COVID-19 vaccine information, including help with finding and connecting with local vaccine providers and appointment registration. Reach the hotline at 844-684-1064.
Central Racine County Health Department
For “Vaccine Updates Email Sign Up” to receive emails with the latest vaccine information, including a link to appointments when they become available, go to https://crchd.com/covid-19-vaccine.
CRCHD does not yet have the ability to make appointments by phone but is working on this. Do not call CRCHD for appointments at this time.
City of Racine Public Health Department
All individuals looking for vaccine updates, including notification when new clinics are scheduled, should visit https://www.racinecoronavirus.org/racine-covid-19-vaccine/.
Health care providers
Health care providers are helping vaccinate those in Phase 1A. For residents ages 65+ who have a local doctor, your local healthcare provider will be reaching out to you. Most health care providers are asking their patients to please not call hospitals or their doctor’s office to try and schedule a vaccine appointment. You can visit your provider's website for more instructions:
Local pharmacies
Local pharmacies are either gearing up to vaccinate or have begun vaccinating.
- Good Value Pharmacy: https://goodvaluerx.com/retail/vaccinations/
- Lakeview Pharmacy of Racine: https://lakeviewpharmacy.com/
- Walmart Pharmacies: Administering COVID-19 Vaccines (walmart.com)
- Pick ‘n Save Pharmacies: https://www.kroger.com/i/coronavirus-update/vaccine
- Walgreens Pharmarcies: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines, please visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services vaccine information webpage: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine.htm