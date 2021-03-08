Here's how to get the COVID vaccine in Racine County

All information current as of Monday, March 8.

Following is a list of local providers of the COVID-19 vaccine, with links to their respective appointment registration systems. Please be aware that supplies of the vaccine remain limited, and that appointment slots are filling quickly. People are urged to first contact their health care provider or pharmacy before using these links as a backup.

Additional appointment times and providers will be added as more vaccine becomes available, so please continue to check the links.

Currently, those in Phase 1A (frontline health care workers, EMS, fire and police personnel) and residents ages 65+ are eligible for vaccinations.

Vaccine supply remains limited in Wisconsin.

Hotline for COVID-19 vaccine information

The DHS has launched a new hotline for COVID-19 vaccine information, including help with finding and connecting with local vaccine providers and appointment registration. Reach the hotline at 844-684-1064.

Central Racine County Health Department