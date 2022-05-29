Here's how Racine County is looking to prevent drownings this summer

RACINE — The county is investing approximately $150,000 to hopefully prevent Lake Michigan drownings, following a deadly summer 2021 when five people lost their lives to the tides.

The county is working with North Beach and Zoo Beach lifeguards as well as first responders to provide training and new technology with the goal of making water activities safer for citizens.

First responders include the Racine Fire Department, Racine Police Department and Racine County Sheriff’s Office. New technology includes enhanced signage, remote control buoys, breakwater gates and railings, enhanced buoy lines, ring buoys, a radio directional finder, an overboard rescue recovery device, water-activated GPS strobes for the dive team, sonar systems for the boat patrol and dive team with search, and rescue software and a rescue crane and basket for Boat No. 1, the dive team’s largest boat.

The county is also spreading the word about water safety, starting this weekend. Materials are being distributed throughout the county at YMCA locations, community centers, libraries and more.

A 17-minute video about swimming safety will be shown to students and parents of Racine Unified School District and Siena Catholic Schools. The county is additionally planning on reaching out to area Lutheran schools.

“I think I told you last fall that we were done messing around with drownings in Lake Michigan and I come before you with a plan to move forward,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave told the County Board at its Tuesday meeting. “We are moving forward on a quite ambitious plan, something that we all should be proud of … It’s a multi-pronged approach.”

He said the water safety efforts were done by Public Works and Development Director Julie Anderson, the executive branch and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

“Am I sitting here saying that we’ll never have a drowning? Absolutely not. Am I sitting here saying we’re doing everything we can to mitigate that? We are.”

“I really commend you for taking this effort,” District 4 Supervisor Melissa Kaprelian told Delagrave. “Not only do I live right near North Beach but I know a lot of us here, when there is a loss of someone, especially through the drowning, we all feel it.

Enhanced signage

When visitors arrive at the beach, they will see a large electronic sign signifying any water hazards in a red, yellow or green light format.

“You won’t be able to miss it,” Delagrave said.

The sign is to be connected to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite radio, which will automatically update the sign and will not require staff to manually change it. The NOAA signage will be on county property; the county has communicated its plan with the City of Racine and the city is scheduled to review some of the signage that will go on the beach area.

Remote control buoys

Lifeguards are to be trained on how to use an Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard, or EMILY, which is a remote control buoy. These buoys can zoom out to a swimmer in peril must faster than a human can, at a speed of 23 mph. The fastest unassisted human swimmers are known to reach maximum speeds of 5 to 6 miles per hour, according to livestrong.com, a health brand.

The buoys cost about $9,000 each. The intention is to have two EMILYs with lifeguards, one with boat patrol and one with the county dive team.

“When someone’s struggling in the water, this gives them something to hang onto before we can save them,” said RCSO Capt. Brad Friend, who is commander of the county’s dive team. “Maybe they could kick back into shore, but maybe not. This provides a cushion in time, to ensure the dive team can get them safely to shore.”

More info For more information, including a video of an EMILY in action, to go emilyrobot.com.

Drones and jet skis

Lifeguards at North and Zoo Beach are to have radios to alert the Sheriff’s Office water patrol of issues so the Sheriff’s Office can send out drones, and potentially jet skis.

Drones may be sent out to the swimmer and drop a water-activated personal floatation device. The swimmer will be able to hold on until help arrives.

Drones have a limited use though, with heavy rain or other harsh weather conditions, the drones can’t fly.

Friend said he was a part of a team testing the drone and he reported that otherwise, it works “really well.”

“We can do it from a distance, or we can do it from shore,” he said of sending out the devices. “Lifeguards might not be able to swim that far out. The drone provides a bird’s eye view. It’s neat.”

While the jet skis have not been obtained yet, the RCSO dive team is looking into getting a larger 3-person jet ski. Jet skis don’t have a moving propeller and thus allow the operator to get close to a swimmer without worry of hurting them, Friend said.

The jet ski could be stationed right outside of the harbor, so if someone is away from the shore and is in danger, rescue personnel could quickly arrive with a personal water craft.

“Hopefully it becomes another tool in our tool belt,” Friend said. “We want to leverage as much technology that’s out there, as well as work together.”

Friend said with these new water safety efforts, he’s most looking forward to collaborating with lifeguards because the RCSO hasn’t done that before. He said he’s excited to teach lifeguards the new technology.

“Nothing is more difficult than helping a panicking person in the water,” Friend said. “When we all work together, it really, really, provides a high level of professionalism that our county expects.”

