 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's how people in Racine County can help the thousands of Afghan refugees in Wisconsin
0 Comments
alert top story

Here's how people in Racine County can help the thousands of Afghan refugees in Wisconsin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine County Veterans Services will be accepting donations for Afghan refugees arriving at Fort McCoy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Racine County Department of Human Services, 1717 Taylor Avenue.

According to a release from the county, about 10,000 refugees from Afghanistan are being housed at Fort McCoy, just east of La Crosse, following the overthrow of their country's government.

RCVS is partnering with Team Rubicon, a nonprofit disaster relief team made up of veterans and first responders founded in 2010, to host the donation drive. 

Zachary Zdroik

Zdroik

"We're working with Team Rubicon to provide direct support to these individuals and families in need," stated Racine County Veterans Service Officer Zachary Zdroik. "Many of these refugees were unable to bring any belongings with them; they are without what we would consider essential supplies like toiletries, blankets, and bedding, for example. Donations are an opportunity for our community to rally and help those most in need."

Donations should be new and unopened, the press release said. RCVS is also encouraging monetary donations, which can be made to the Racine County Refugee Collection Drive via Paypal at bit.ly/3DZZbiW.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki welcomed news that an estimated 200 foreigners, including Americans, left Afghanistan on a commercial flight out of Kabul on Thursday, the first such large-scale departure since U.S. and NATO forces completed their frantic withdrawal over a week ago.

RCVS is encouraging the following donations:

Clothing (all unbranded)

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
  • Women’s clothes (No jeans, long-sleeve crew neck shirts, long pants, socks, shoes)
  • Men’s clothes (shirts, pants, socks, shoes)
  • Children’s clothes (gender appropriate clothing)

Child-specific items

  • Diapers of assorted sizes
  • Wipes
  • Baby Shampoo
  • Baby Lotion
  • Formula
  • Bottles
  • Blankets/Swaddles

Food/water

  • Shelf-stable and ready-to-eat foods
  • Bottled water

Hygiene products

  • Towels
  • Shower shoes

Miscellaneous (all unbranded)

  • Bedding (pillows and warm blankets)
  • Water bottles (reusable and durable)
  • Backpacks
  • Sunscreen
  • Bug spray
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki welcomes first commercial flight out of Kabul

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News