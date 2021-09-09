Here's how people in Racine County can help the thousands of Afghan refugees in Wisconsin

RACINE — Racine County Veterans Services will be accepting donations for Afghan refugees arriving at Fort McCoy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Racine County Department of Human Services, 1717 Taylor Avenue.

According to a release from the county, about 10,000 refugees from Afghanistan are being housed at Fort McCoy, just east of La Crosse, following the overthrow of their country's government.

RCVS is partnering with Team Rubicon, a nonprofit disaster relief team made up of veterans and first responders founded in 2010, to host the donation drive.

"We're working with Team Rubicon to provide direct support to these individuals and families in need," stated Racine County Veterans Service Officer Zachary Zdroik. "Many of these refugees were unable to bring any belongings with them; they are without what we would consider essential supplies like toiletries, blankets, and bedding, for example. Donations are an opportunity for our community to rally and help those most in need."