Here's how much snow fell on each part of Racine County in the recent storm

RACINE — It seems like a day hasn't gone by in Racine County during the month of February where Wisconsinites haven't had to worry about snow. Or bitter cold. Or both.
Meteorologist Cameron Miller from the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Milwaukee/Sullivan said the county has seen anywhere from 12-15 inches.
Snow reports as recent as 10:15 a.m. list about 15 inches in Racine and Wind Point, 11.8 inches in Elmwood Park and 12.5 inches in Franksville.
"Anywhere from east of I-94, it's 10-15 inches," Miller said. "It's less as you go west of I-94."
The highest totals across the state are in the Racine area, Miller said, listing Wind Point as the highest total inches of snow accumulation as of 10:15 a.m.
Meteorologist Marc Kavinsky, also of NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan, points it all to lake effect snow, which occurs when cold air, often originating from Canada, moves across the waters of the Great Lakes region during late fall and winter.
Lake Michigan's water temperature was slow to cool this season, Kavinsky said, so the big push of cold air that has come through in the last 1 to 2 weeks — as on early Sunday morning, when Racine County saw temperatures fall to minus 8 degrees — has contributed to lake effect snow.
"Lake Michigan temperatures were running a few degrees above normal," Kavinsky said. "There wasn’t much ice on the lake."
The warmth of the lake waters combined with cold air causes the winds to turn on shore, Kavinsky said, creating an "instability to the atmosphere" which induces lake effect snow.
Areas such as Wind Point are being hit the hardest with snow because they're so close to the lake, Miller said.
"That’s the price you pay for being close to Lake Michigan," Kavinsky said.
As of 1 p.m., Miller said he "wouldn’t be surprised if we get another two inches on top of that 15. (It'll be) 17-18 inches."
Cold across the country
But it's not just the Great Lakes region experiencing the effects of living next to such large bodies of water.
According to CNN, more than 150 million Americans (nearly half the country's population) are under winter weather alerts as of Tuesday due to frigid temperatures, icy conditions and of course, large snowfalls — even in the south, where these conditions are not very common.
For example, the NWS Forecast Office in Fort Worth/Dallas reported that metro area is under a winter storm warning from Tuesday night into Thursday morning. The area can expect up to 6 inches of snow.
The cold weather has been pushing southward, Kavinsky said, in a situation where "it's not typical for cold weather to cover most of the U.S. and for snow to cover much of 48 states."
"Steering winds bring in the cold air from Canada," Kavinsky said. "The cold air has been building up earlier in the winter over Canada and now it’s been able to settle down across the U.S. through winds."
Will Wisconsinites get a break?
So far, it looks like a break is coming, but not for a few days.
Early next week, Kavinsky said, the area will see temperatures in the 35-40 degree range.
"Hopefully it won't happen too fast," Kavinsky said. "We don't want the snow to melt too fast."
Snow that melts too fast — especially such large amounts of it — could cause flooding and ice breakups, or possibly ice jam flooding.
According to the NWS, ice jam flooding occurs when pieces of floating ice in a stream's current accumulate, disrupting the stream's flow. This can cause flash flooding.
At least, Kavinsky assured: "We are looking at warmer conditions returning. Gradually warming up to around freezing this weekend."
IN PHOTOS: Pictures from the Jan. 30-31 snowstorm
National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Stumpf said Monday that Kenosha County saw an early official total of a foot of snow between Saturday night and Sunday.
He said his office was still waiting on additional data and that number would climb.
Reports from the Weather Service Sunday indicated snowfall totals closer to Lake Michigan could reach as high as 12 inches. Drifts in some places were even higher.
Other surrounding areas had observers report 7.6 inches in Twin Lakes, 8.5 in Pleasant Prairie and 10 in Silver Lake, according to the most recent update on Monday morning.
It was the most significant snow event in Kenosha County since 10 inches fell in 2015.