Here's how much snow fell on each part of Racine County in the recent storm

"Lake Michigan temperatures were running a few degrees above normal," Kavinsky said. "There wasn’t much ice on the lake."

The warmth of the lake waters combined with cold air causes the winds to turn on shore, Kavinsky said, creating an "instability to the atmosphere" which induces lake effect snow.

Areas such as Wind Point are being hit the hardest with snow because they're so close to the lake, Miller said.

"That’s the price you pay for being close to Lake Michigan," Kavinsky said.

As of 1 p.m., Miller said he "wouldn’t be surprised if we get another two inches on top of that 15. (It'll be) 17-18 inches."

Cold across the country

But it's not just the Great Lakes region experiencing the effects of living next to such large bodies of water.

According to CNN, more than 150 million Americans (nearly half the country's population) are under winter weather alerts as of Tuesday due to frigid temperatures, icy conditions and of course, large snowfalls — even in the south, where these conditions are not very common.