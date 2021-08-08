MOUNT PLEASANT — The Village of Mount Pleasant is in the process of developing a sixth tax incremental district to capitalize on a corridor between Kenosha and Racine County.

TID No. 6 is made up of about 292 acres located between Braun Road and County Highway KR on the west side of Highway 31, according to the final draft of the project plan provided by Sam Schultz, the village’s community development director. It’s currently pending approval by the state.

The proposal for the TID is still under review by the state, Schultz said. The village is not exactly sure when it will be approved, but Schultz noted the state’s Department of Revenue begins their reviews of such proposals in the fall.

TID background

As TID No. 5 was created to facilitate Foxconn and the manufacturers that could follow suit as a result, TID No. 6 will have a stronger focus on housing. It is expected to be anchored by a new housing development.

Specifically, it is being set up to facilitate a 280-unit market rate multi-family residential development, Braun Road Apartments, led by Milwaukee-based Fiduciary Real Estate Development. The apartments are to be located on the north end of the district, in a parcel still owned by the county that is east of the land owned by Foxconn.

The TID project cost is estimated to be $39.77 million. The amount includes $30.27 million for potential development incentives, $3.61 million for public infrastructure, $3.38 million for park improvements, $2.19 million for interest on long-term debt and “related financing costs,” and $330,000 for district administrative expenses.

Other than housing, Schultz said the TID also looks at what can be done to improve parks and recreation aspects in the village.

“What we did for this district is include other things like parklands like Biex-Ramcke Park as well as the Pike River Corridor,” Schultz said.

“Those are included within the tax increment district as areas that future funds could go towards. That would be both an immediate neighborhood benefit to the tax increment district but then also a wider benefit towards community.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Benefits of the district

According to the project plan, creating the new TID will reap many socioeconomic benefits including opening the doors for other developments to move in.

For example, creating the TID will result in short-term job opportunities during its construction and long-term job opportunities related to its commercial and residential operations. The TID’s anchor project, the Braun Road Apartments, will of course create needed housing in the corridor.

“We had heard from the county through a housing study through (Racine County Economic Development Corp.) in terms of recruitment — attraction of new residents and employees for existing employers, and from employers themselves — that they were really struggling to find housing … to locate either people coming into the community, or just residents who wanted a different type of housing that they weren’t seeing in the village,” Schultz said.

The proposed TID would need tax incremental financing to reach about a projected 8% cash-on-cash return — or the cash income earned on the cash invested in a property — at stabilization. Without TIF, the TID would only see a 2% cash-on-cash return.

The TID would be expected to meet an average cash-on-cash return of 10% by its 15th year of existence; at that point, tax incremental financing on it would end. The village anticipates the TID would create enough tax increment dollars to pay all project costs within 15 of its allowable 20 years.

Other housing focuses

According to previous board meeting agendas, the village is also receiving applications from Coach Hills — a community of homes built by Racine-based Korndoerfer Homes in the Campfire Lane area — for a new subdivision and condominiums.

The village also saw the completion of the Tivoli Green Apartment Homes project in July, which offers 278 units at 9110 Megan’s Way, north of Campus Drive.

Similar to Braun Road Apartments, Tivoli Green boasts of being a market-rate, multifamily apartment complex. Tivoli Green was the first housing of its kind to be developed east of I-94 in the county in over two decades.

Tivoli Green was developed by Milwaukee-based Wangard Partners, Inc.

Stewart Wangard, chief executive officer and founder of Wangard Partners, called the complex “state of the art,” and said the housing would bring “young knowledge talent” to Mount Pleasant and the county.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.