Here's how groups, businesses and organizations can schedule times to get vaccinated at Regency Mall

RACINE — Next week, employers and community organizations will be able to reserve blocks of time for their staff, membership and/or their families to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the community vaccination clinic inside Regency Mall.

According to a news release from Racine County, businesses or organizations interested in more information should contact the Central Racine County Health Department at 262-898-4460 or the City of Racine Public Health Department at 262-636-9201.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Businesses may also be eligible for a tax credit for providing paid vaccination leave, according to the Society for Human Resource Management.

The tax credit is available to organizations with fewer than 500 employees, the SHRM said. It covers up to $511 a day for each vaccinated employee through Sept. 19.

As of Thursday, 37.7% of Racine County residents have received at least one dose and 26.3% have been fully vaccinated, according to state data. Statewide, 41.1% of all Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose and 29.7% are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.