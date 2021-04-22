 Skip to main content
Here's how groups, businesses and organizations can schedule times to get vaccinated at Regency Mall
COVID VACCINATION AT REGENCY MALL

Regency Mall vaccine clinic waiting area

People who receive a COVID-19 vaccine must wait 15 to 30 minutes in the waiting area — where they are observed by paramedics, to ensure they don't suffer any immediate adverse reactions — inside the former Burlington Coat Factory store at Regency Mall.

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE — Next week, employers and community organizations will be able to reserve blocks of time for their staff, membership and/or their families to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the community vaccination clinic inside Regency Mall.

According to a news release from Racine County, businesses or organizations interested in more information should contact the Central Racine County Health Department at 262-898-4460 or the City of Racine Public Health Department at 262-636-9201.

This week, the week of April 19, there were approximately 200 vaccine appointments open at the beginning of the week. Here's how to sign up for one, as told by City of Racine Public Health Department Epidemiologist Cody Pearce.

Businesses may also be eligible for a tax credit for providing paid vaccination leave, according to the Society for Human Resource Management.

The tax credit is available to organizations with fewer than 500 employees, the SHRM said. It covers up to $511 a day for each vaccinated employee through Sept. 19.

As of Thursday, 37.7% of Racine County residents have received at least one dose and 26.3% have been fully vaccinated, according to state data. Statewide, 41.1% of all Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose and 29.7% are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state also on Thursday began encouraging Wisconsinites to use vaccinefinder.org to, as the name implies, find a vaccine appointment.

