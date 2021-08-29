Here's how employers are working together to bring more people to Racine County

“We’re excited to partner with RCEDC in this important effort,” said Mark Lewis, president and publisher of the Wisconn Valley Media Group. “We have strong tactics that will allow us to target residents of Chicago into moving to Racine. We look forward to the initiative’s success.”

The workforce

According to the RCEDC, the county has over 350 manufacturing companies providing many opportunities which have attracted new people to the area for decades. Geographically, the county is between Chicago and Milwaukee, making it the ideal corridor for someone to find a stable job and start a family.

The initiative is currently in a six-month pilot, but Kate Walker, talent recruitment specialist for the RCEDC, said she can see it running over three years and bringing in more people — especially as the county grows and needs a stronger, larger workforce.

“It’s really important that we bring new applicants to the equation, because we need different people with different skill sets can really help everybody right now,” Walker said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of June, the county is at a 5.6% unemployment rate.