Here's how employers are working together to bring more people to Racine County

Before moving to Racine County, Aaron Foege hardly had time with his wife and five daughters. Foege and his family lived in Chicago, but he worked in Racine as a principal development engineer at DeltaHawk Engines.
His commute was almost 2 hours each trip. When Foege got home for the day in Chicago, “family dinner was out, and the kids would be pretty much ready for bed, so I wasn’t seeing a lot of them,” he said.
When Foege and his family made the move to Racine, his commute to DeltaHawk was cut down to 15 minutes, resulting in all of them spending more time together.
“I had a great job and great community in Illinois, so it was really rough to leave that behind, but I had what I perceived as a greater opportunity here at DeltaHawk to take the next level in my career,” Foege said.
Foege’s testimony is an example of what opportunities lie when moving to Racine County, especially from a busy city like Chicago; and it’s the heart of the new initiative by the Racine County Economic Development Corp. and the Wisconn Valley Media Group.
The new initiative, called the Digital Manufacturing Campaign, aims to target current residents of Chicago and its surrounding areas and encourage them to relocate to and join the workforce in Racine County.
Several companies — such as A&E, Marini Tool, EC Styberg, Fischer Precision, Pioneer Products, Burlington Graphics and Andis — are participating in the initiative and providing job opportunities. Gateway Technical College and Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce are providing support for the initiative.
“We’re excited to partner with RCEDC in this important effort,” said Mark Lewis, president and publisher of the Wisconn Valley Media Group. “We have strong tactics that will allow us to target residents of Chicago into moving to Racine. We look forward to the initiative’s success.”
The workforce
According to the RCEDC, the county has over 350 manufacturing companies providing many opportunities which have attracted new people to the area for decades. Geographically, the county is between Chicago and Milwaukee, making it the ideal corridor for someone to find a stable job and start a family.
The initiative is currently in a six-month pilot, but Kate Walker, talent recruitment specialist for the RCEDC, said she can see it running over three years and bringing in more people — especially as the county grows and needs a stronger, larger workforce.
Kate Walker
Walker
“It’s really important that we bring new applicants to the equation, because we need different people with different skill sets can really help everybody right now,” Walker said.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of June, the county is at a 5.6% unemployment rate.
“And then you throw in the pandemic, which has made finding people even more challenging right now,” Walker said. “This effort can really help get the word out about Racine County, that we are a great place to live, but also we have some really great employers. That’s the piece that we’re often too proud and don’t highlight, that we have so many great companies and a history of innovation here.”
Benefits of moving
The low cost of living in Racine and the increasing opportunities in housing are some of the reasons Walker pointed to for making the move to Racine.
“Our cost of living is considerably lower,” Walker said. “If they were to buy a home, the taxes are considerably lower. Those are great amenities that can really improve somebody’s lifestyle.”
Walker also noted the diverse offerings in tourist attractions, which also serve as amenities for a resident — like living close to the lake or even having a variety of unique restaurants.
Alex Hanesakda
Alex Hanesakda stands on the steps of SapSap's new location, the former Totero's restaurant at 2343 Mead St. Though the Laotian barbecue resta…
For example, she mentioned SapSap, a Laotian barbecue restaurant in Mount Pleasant, run by local resident Alex Hanesakda. Though the restaurant only opened its brick-and-mortar this summer, it has been around for a couple of years, developing fans from all over southeast Wisconsin. The restaurant’s wide-reaching fanbase means more tourism for the county.
“You can move to Racine County and still enjoy some diverse food options and meet people from different parts of the world,” Walker said.
And of course, the county is made up of different landscapes, giving the potential new resident the opportunity to choose what lifestyle they want to live.
“You can enjoy city life living Downtown. But if you want to have a rural experience and run a horse farm, we can offer that, too. You don’t find that in many parts of the country,” Walker said.
With more time on his hands, Foege sometimes chooses to bike to work instead of driving, taking the Root River Pathway for about 7 miles straight.
“I’m looking at trees and rivers instead of just stop signs and red lights,” Foege said.
Employers working together
Walker said the network of employers participating in the initiative are working towards a greater benefit to the community as a whole.
“I’ve even heard one (employer) say, ‘If someone gets a hire from this, and it’s not me, it’s still worth it,’ because we’re doing something different,” Walker said. “And we’re increasing that base.”
Jeff Theama, senior project manager from Burlington Graphic Systems, said the company joined the initiative because they needed to keep up with hiring needs as the company grows.
In the bigger picture, though, “it’s another resource to help out the community,” Theama said. “We’d like to see Racine succeed, get people employed.”
RCEDC is still looking for employers to get involved with the program. For more information on how to participate, or for more resources, send an email to kwalker@rcedc.org.