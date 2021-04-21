Here's how city aims to capitalize on revenue with new Monument Square hotel

RACINE — With the planned redevelopment of the old Zahn’s Department Store building into the chic Verdant Hotel at 500 Main Street, the city is looking ahead and asking: Is there a way to capitalize on this project?
The answer is: perhaps.
The Joint Review Board last week voted in favor of creating a tax increment district that will funnel potential increased revenue from development in the area to the proposed TID No. 26.
In turn, that funding could then be used to make improvements to the area within the TID.
According to the proposal, “the city projects that rehabilitation of the Zahn’s Department Store building and its conversion to use as a hotel will create $20 million in incremental value by January 1, 2024.”
The city also projects that another $7 million could be created from redevelopment in the area between 2024 and 2033.
However, the TID No. 26 proposal is in the early stages of discussion.
The proposal would have to be approved by the City Council before going back to the Joint Review Board, which would then have a final vote on the project.
TID No. 26
The TID earns money in the following way: the city sets a base value when the TID is created. As property values increase, the difference between the base value and increased value will be set aside to be used for development or rehabilitation projects within the TID.
The district will include: the city block bounded by Fifth Street to the north, Main Street and Monument Square to the east, Sixth Street to the south and Wisconsin Avenue to the west.
In total, the district includes 1.2 acres.
However, funds raised from TID No. 26 can be used within a half-mile of the boundary of the TID.
Hotel Verdant
The Main Street Attraction LLC has big plans for the Verdant Hotel on the northwestern corner of Monument Square.
The boutique hotel is expected to have 80 rooms, a banquet/conference hall, a rooftop bar, and an oversized lobby that is expected to be a place the public can gather.
Construction is to commence no later than July 15, and the opening is scheduled for June 2022.
New construction in cities has been especially critical to Wisconsin municipalities over the past decade, since municipalities are no longer allowed to increase their levy limits without “Net New Construction” under a Scott Walker-era law. This Zahn’s rehabilitation, thus, could lead to more revenue for the city since it is likely to be considered “new construction.”