Here's how city aims to capitalize on revenue with new Monument Square hotel

RACINE — With the planned redevelopment of the old Zahn’s Department Store building into the chic Verdant Hotel at 500 Main Street, the city is looking ahead and asking: Is there a way to capitalize on this project?

The answer is: perhaps.

The Joint Review Board last week voted in favor of creating a tax increment district that will funnel potential increased revenue from development in the area to the proposed TID No. 26.

In turn, that funding could then be used to make improvements to the area within the TID.

According to the proposal, “the city projects that rehabilitation of the Zahn’s Department Store building and its conversion to use as a hotel will create $20 million in incremental value by January 1, 2024.”

The city also projects that another $7 million could be created from redevelopment in the area between 2024 and 2033.

However, the TID No. 26 proposal is in the early stages of discussion.

The proposal would have to be approved by the City Council before going back to the Joint Review Board, which would then have a final vote on the project.

TID No. 26

