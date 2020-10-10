Here's how a Honduran pharmacist came to open her own bakery in West Racine

RACINE — It’s not unusual for Nidia “Nissi” Irias to pull a tray of lovingly-crafted macarons out of the oven and earnestly proclaim, “Oh, look at these beauties!”
But until that moment, Irias, 51, hangs in suspense in the bakery kitchen, wondering if the 6 to 7 hours of toil in making her from-scratch macarons, a notoriously fickle meringue-based confection, was worth the effort. After all, there’s so much that can happen to make the effort for naught.
“They could crack,” Irias said. “They could shrink. They have to be just the right temperature. You have to be careful not to over-mix — or under-mix. One mistake and you’ll have to throw them all away.”
But Irias — owner of Nissi’s Cake Room, 3214 Washington Ave., which opened Sept. 17 — is rarely disappointed when she opens the oven door for the moment of truth, pulling out a perfect tray of the delectables. The rewarding moment is hard-earned.
Fueled by hope, determination and passion
A native of Honduras, Irias and her husband, Javier, sought escape from violence in their native land and looked forward to the promise of refuge and unbridled opportunity in the United States.
“The situation in our country was not good,” Irias recalled. “There was a lot of violence, a bad economy.”
With two sons, Javier and Daniel, in tow, Irias and her husband left behind their lives in Honduras in 2007 and moved more than 1,900 miles north to Wisconsin, where her husband had family. A relative had a house for rent in Racine, so Irias and her family settled in The Belle City, where they remain today, now as immigrant entrepreneurs.
A pharmacist by trade with a degree in chemistry, Irias was forced to turn away from her profession in the U.S., not having the English proficiency to become licensed here. For comfort, she turned to her lifelong passion – baking.
“I really love baking,” she noted. “I’ve loved baking ever since I was little, but my parents discouraged me because they wanted me to choose a profession where I could make money to support myself. They wanted me to go to the university.”
Fueled by determination and her longstanding passion for baking, Irias sought to reinvent herself in her new homeland, signing up for English classes in 2008 and immersing herself in baking.
For Irias, baking isn’t a far stretch from her longtime career as a pharmacist, a profession steeped in chemistry.
“You know, chemistry is a big part of baking,” she explained. “Chemistry, like baking, is about mixing ingredients. You mix ingredients and you get something new. There are reactions involved in it.”
Entrepreneurial spirit
For years Irias baked in her home, starting out as a hobbyist from-scratch baker and evolving into a perfectionist, experimenting with fresh and new flavors, organic ingredients, and healthy substitutes rich in taste. This, she says, is what makes her pastries, confections and other baked goods unique.
In 2016, Irias started a home-based business, Nissi’s, baking special-occasion cakes for weddings, birthdays and other special events, quickly earning an earnest and loyal following.
Irias said the church crowd started requesting cakes and cupcakes for special events, and her husband Javier, an engineer by trade, assisted her in making some of the more unusual celebration cakes that people ordered, including one shaped like a cowboy boot.
As the volume of her home business grew exponentially, Irias began laying plans to make her long-held dream, Nissi’s Cake Room, a brick-and-mortar reality.
In 2019, Irias and her family began planning for a retail store in West Racine along Washington Avenue, eventually securing a Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. loan that paved the way for the opening. This took place despite the daunting challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and a disruptive road construction project literally steps from the bakery’s door.
Noted Irias’ son, Daniel: “Even with the road construction and the pandemic, we had a pretty solid opening. A lot of people came.”
Customers, he said, have been drawn from across Racine County and as far afield as Milwaukee to the north and Waukegan and Gurnee, Ill. to the south, thanks in part to invaluable word-of-mouth referrals. The bakery is enjoying a growing repeat customer business.
“All the people I’ve met have been really nice,” Irias said.
Rather that compete with the two long-established West Racine Danish kringle bakeries within a literal stone’s throw of Nissi’s Cake Room — Bendtsen’s to the east and Larsen’s to the west — Irias said she’s looking to complement the West Racine business district by offering unique baked goods, specializing in macarons, custom cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes and sweet breads.
“We have a flavor for any craving,” she noted, including traditional Hispanic Tres Leches (“three milks”) cupcakes and a Honduran cheesecake that has a texture and flavor unlike traditional American cheesecakes.
Indeed, Nissi’s Cake Room lists more than 17 different cake and cupcake flavors, with as many filling and frosting flavors to match. The bakery also offers more than 20 different varieties of macarons, offering a different flavor every week.
The frosting used also is unique. Although Irias can make a fine traditional buttercream frosting, her specialty is a Swiss meringue.
“It is not too sweet, but light and creamy,” Irias said, noting that while it takes a little bit longer to process than traditional buttercream frosting, it’s worth the effort.
Irias continues to experiment in the kitchen.
“She really likes to come up with new flavors, invent new stuff,” said Daniel of his mother, noting a pecan pie cheesecake is in the works as her latest creation.
Nissi’s offers dessert catering services for special events, as well as several Cake Room tables for dine-in desserts and socializing, and a variety of drinks including coffee, chai tea, green tea, apple juice, soda and water.
A family affair
Perhaps most gratifying for Irias is that it is a true family effort, including Daniel and another son, Javier Jr.; her husband, Javier; and daughter Nidia.
“I’m so happy, so proud of my family,” she said. “We’re a team. Everyone plays an important role here.”
The family hopes to play a part in a resurgence in West Racine.
“We’re hoping to be a part in seeing it flourish,” Daniel said. “We’re hoping to help with revitalization.”
Learn more
Nissi’s Cake Room, 3214 Washington Ave. in West Racine, is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed Sundays and Mondays. MasterCard, VISA, Discover and American Express are accepted for payment, as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay digital wallet payment systems.
For more information, call 262-583-4012. Information is also available online at nissis-cake-room.business.site or by visiting Nissi’s Cake Room on Facebook.
