Here's how a Honduran pharmacist came to open her own bakery in West Racine

With two sons, Javier and Daniel, in tow, Irias and her husband left behind their lives in Honduras in 2007 and moved more than 1,900 miles north to Wisconsin, where her husband had family. A relative had a house for rent in Racine, so Irias and her family settled in The Belle City, where they remain today, now as immigrant entrepreneurs.

A pharmacist by trade with a degree in chemistry, Irias was forced to turn away from her profession in the U.S., not having the English proficiency to become licensed here. For comfort, she turned to her lifelong passion – baking.

“I really love baking,” she noted. “I’ve loved baking ever since I was little, but my parents discouraged me because they wanted me to choose a profession where I could make money to support myself. They wanted me to go to the university.”

Fueled by determination and her longstanding passion for baking, Irias sought to reinvent herself in her new homeland, signing up for English classes in 2008 and immersing herself in baking.

For Irias, baking isn’t a far stretch from her longtime career as a pharmacist, a profession steeped in chemistry.