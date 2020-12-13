Here to Help: County program uses small payments to keep people housed amid crises

The help has come on top of the steps Rogers had already taken to keep her home, including filing for early retirement, deferring mortgage as much as she can and applying for food stamps for the first time in decades as she continues hunting for work.

Milkie says that with each client, the first steps are to connect people with pre-existing services rather than doling out money.

Often during phone calls through Here to Help, Milkie said, she will ask: “Are you getting FoodShare? If not, here’s how you apply right now. How are you keeping up with your energy bill?”

Milkie said that “we want to make sure that more than the immediate crisis is addressed so they don’t come back in three or four or six weeks with another crisis we could’ve addressed right away.”

Regardless, the money Here to Help does have to spend has proven to be invaluable to those who have received it.

Without the aid she received, “I probably would’ve run into foreclosure,” Rogers said.

Staying housed

In recent months, Otto said, the focus of Here to Help has been to prevent people in Racine County from falling into homelessness.