Here to Help: County program uses small payments to keep people housed amid crises

RACINE COUNTY — Deborah Rogers had never lost a job before. She had not been on FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of food stamps, since her sons were boys and Rogers was just getting on her feet as a single mom.
Over the past 30-plus years, Rogers worked as a youth counselor and then, for the past 17 years, as a data entry specialist. Last November, her job was terminated. Through no fault of her own, her income vanished.
Months later, the pandemic dried up job prospects. A “double whammy,” said Rogers, 62. Of being laid off, she said: "It was devastating. I put my all into my job.”
Rogers’ unemployment insurance has since run out. She fell behind on her mortgage, and initially her mortgage company wasn’t allowing deferred payments. She needed help to keep her home, a small place just off of Union Grove’s Main Street that Rogers shares with her 16-year-old grandson and their three dogs.
“I worked my way up, I had a good job. It can be gone in a heartbeat,” she said. “I kept asking myself: What can I do?”
Over the summer, she started searching for ways to get help online. She found Here to Help, a relatively new and little-known program conducted by Racine County.
After her first phone call with Kerry Milkie, longtime manager of the county’s Youth and Family Division, Rogers said “It was such a big relief. I almost started crying with how that phone call went.”
Milkie had told Rogers: “We can absolutely help you. What do you need us to do?” Milkie says that exact same thing or something similar to each of the 200 or so people who call Here to Help’s hotline (262-638-6400) each week. Rather than over the phone, Milkie connect with Rogers via email at HereToHelp@racinecounty.com.
The program carries out the mission of the county department it exists under, said Racine County Human Services Director Hope Otto: “That’s what the Human Services Department is really here for: We’re here to help.”
Since that phone call, Here to Help has made three payments to help Rogers cover her mortgage, so that she doesn’t fall so far behind that she’ll lose her home when the pandemic is over.
Rogers never touched any of the money. The county made the direct payment to Rogers’ mortgage company, as it does with most of the payments the county makes through the program, regardless of whether the payments go to a landlord, bank, We Energies or some other agency to which money is owed.
The help has come on top of the steps Rogers had already taken to keep her home, including filing for early retirement, deferring mortgage as much as she can and applying for food stamps for the first time in decades as she continues hunting for work.
Milkie says that with each client, the first steps are to connect people with pre-existing services rather than doling out money.
Often during phone calls through Here to Help, Milkie said, she will ask: “Are you getting FoodShare? If not, here’s how you apply right now. How are you keeping up with your energy bill?”
Milkie said that “we want to make sure that more than the immediate crisis is addressed so they don’t come back in three or four or six weeks with another crisis we could’ve addressed right away.”
Regardless, the money Here to Help does have to spend has proven to be invaluable to those who have received it.
Without the aid she received, “I probably would’ve run into foreclosure,” Rogers said.
Staying housed
In recent months, Otto said, the focus of Here to Help has been to prevent people in Racine County from falling into homelessness.
Although Rogers said she has family in the area, she doesn't know if it would be possible for herself and Kaleb, her grandson, to stay with them — at least for an extended period.
According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, the average homeless person costs taxpayers $35,578 per year for the services provided. That cost far exceeds the maximum of $2,000 given out at a time for each client by Here to Help, according to Otto.
'A relief'
Rogers isn't he only one who’s received assistance through Here to Help.
There are also people like Amanda, a 37-year-old single mother of four teenagers who recently moved to the City of Racine from another state two years ago and who asked her last name not be published.
She was laid off from a tax preparation job that wasn’t getting enough traffic in the spring; Amanda hasn’t been able to get a steady job since, although her kids have all picked up part-time gigs to help pay the rent.
Amanda was still having trouble paying for necessities. When she found Here to Help, Milkie was able to get Amanda on an energy assistance program (i.e. paying for electricity), walked Amanda through a problem with getting food stamps, covered some rent and provided Walmart gift cards so Amanda could pay for food. Milkie, via Here to Help, also helped Amanda pay for Christmas presents, a breath of normalcy in a crazy 2020.
“It’s like a relief, honestly,” Amanda — who also recently had surgery, another unforeseen setback — said of Here to Help.
The small stability Amanda’s family has now she hopes will help her move onto the next step: building up credit so she can buy a house.
Continuing investment
With the success of the past year, the county is continuing to commit to Here to Help.
Otto says that two more employees are being trained to augment Milkie, specifically to work on Here to Help with a particular focus on keeping Racine County residents from losing their homes.
On Nov. 24, the Racine County Board approved the reception of a $217,617 Community Development Block Grant that would be used to fund the program for another 12 months.
“In order to reach more people,” Otto said, “we needed to expand the program.”
