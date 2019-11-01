RACINE COUNTY — An unprecedented Halloween snowstorm blanketed Racine County with a layer of white before trick-or-treating was supposed to start. The City of Racine’s Halloween festivities went off almost without a hitch, although power outages led to some darkened front porches.
Many parents stayed warm while keeping an eye on their trick-or-treaters, waiting in cars as their little goblins, ghouls and minions collected their candies.
Waterford, Union Grove, Elmwood Park, Yorkville, Wind Point, Norway/Wind Lake and Dover all kept their trick-or-treating on Halloween, too. The villages of Raymond and Rochester skipped the snow and had their trick-or-treating last Sunday.
But with the snow stopped and little more in the forecast, a few county and nearby municipalities have rescheduled trick-or-treating for Saturday.
The weather is still expected to be chilly, with a high of 38 and low of 28, but the chance of precipitation is low.
Here’s who is having trick-or-treat on Saturday:
Burlington: 1-3 p.m.
This applies to both the Town and City of Burlington.
Caledonia: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Mount Pleasant: 5-7 p.m.
Sturtevant: 5-7 p.m.
South Park bonfire scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday
Kenosha: 1-4 p.m.
Somers: 1-4 p.m.
This applies to both the Town and Village of Somers.
