Here's what local health experts are saying we should all do to stop the spread of COVID-19

If you are carrying a highly contagious virus like COVID-19, just going to a hospital like normal could allow the virus to spread even faster to other patients in the waiting room. That's part of why it's important to call your physician ahead of time to get "special instructions" about what to do, according to the City of Racine. "Finally, calling 911 if you think are have symptoms of coronavirus will not get you treatment faster at a hospital or mean that you will get tested for COVID-19 immediately."