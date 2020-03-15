Here's what local health experts are saying we should all do to stop the spread of COVID-19

The novel coronavirus has infected 33 people in Wisconsin as of 2:40 p.m. Sunday, but still only one person in Racine County
The City of Racine Health Department, Racine County and Ascension All Saints Hospital have given the following advice about how to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick, even if they don't have COVID-19.
If it is not an emergency and you get sick, call your health care provider before seeking care.
If you are carrying a highly contagious virus like COVID-19, just going to a hospital like normal could allow the virus to spread even faster to other patients in the waiting room. That's part of why it's important to call your physician ahead of time to get "special instructions" about what to do, according to the City of Racine. "Finally, calling 911 if you think are have symptoms of coronavirus will not get you treatment faster at a hospital or mean that you will get tested for COVID-19 immediately."
Don't shake hands with others, even if you are confident you and the other person are not sick
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Songs with choruses that last 20 seconds include Beyoncé's "Love on Top," Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide," Toto's "Africa" and Dolly Parton's "Jolene."
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
If you are sick, stay home and don't leave your home.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
In fact, throw your used tissues away no matter what — even if there isn't a pandemic going around.
Clean, disinfect frequently touched objects/surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Avoid traveling to areas of the country or state with confirmed cases of infection or that are known to be high transmission areas.
President Donald Trump said Saturday: "If you don't have to travel I wouldn’t do it ... We want this thing to end. We don't want a lot of people getting infected.''
Cancel any gathering or event that could draw more than 250 people
The City of Racine advised citizens to "take extra precautions or consider canceling smaller events, as well as minimize your time public or commercial spaces with large amounts of people," such as by avoiding bars, restaurants and shopping centers.
Enact social distancing as much as possible by keeping a distance of 6 feet between yourself and others
Gather a 2-week supply of food and needed prescriptions/medicine
In an added precaution, the City of Racine advised people at greater risk of illness or people who are elderly should ask "a younger, healthier adult to go to the grocery store for you."
In response to some people hoarding supplies, primarily toilet paper, leading to shortages at stores across the U.S., Trump advised Americans on Sunday, “You don't have to buy so much ... Take it easy. Just relax.”
Still, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. governments top infectious disease expert, said travel restrictions within the United States, such as to and from hard-hit Washington state and California, probably will not be needed anytime soon.
It is not necessary to wear a mask in public unless you have a contagious respiratory illness
This is according to Dr. Kaye-Eileen Willard, M.D., chief of staff and physician adviser at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Symptoms of COVID-19
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
"Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. These symptoms are very similar to those of other respiratory viruses including Influenza. Individuals who have these symptoms, and have traveled to an infected area or had contact with confirmed cases of COVID-19 should contact their physician," Dr. Willard told The Journal Times in an email.
People at most risk if exposed to COVID-19
- People over 60
- Those who have diabetes
- Those who have a lung condition
- Those who have a heart condition
- If you have an autoimmune disease, including cancer
Anyone who fits any piece of that criteria is especially advised to self-quarantine.
“Prevention is our best defense against an outbreak. If residents take this seriously now, we will minimize the impacts on our community. If we don’t, we will be faced with much more difficult decisions moving forward,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement. “I strongly encourage residents to create a household plan of action. Please check on your loved ones, especially the elderly and other vulnerable populations, as we navigate this difficult time.”
In a statement, County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said, “The safety of residents and our employees is our top priority. We encourage Racine County residents to take all necessary steps and precautions to ensure the safety of themselves and their families."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.