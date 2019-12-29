Here's what every Racine County municipality has (or hasn't) done about vaping

Caledonia, the Village of Waterford, Union Grove and Racine have all adopted resolutions folding vaping products into the catchall municipal bans of minors purchasing tobacco products, and of retailers selling tobacco products to those under 18. The resolutions also ban vaping in public buildings and no-smoking areas.

Union Grove’s Police Commission will also consider further action in its January meeting, Village Administrator Michael Hawes said in an email.

The Town of Waterford took the harshest stance of all local municipalities: The Town Board voted to implement a moratorium on the sale of all vaping products in the town through Dec. 31, 2020, citing health concerns and ongoing discussions over a state bill that would raise the age of tobacco purchases to 21 and include vaping in the tobacco-product umbrella. (The since-passed federal spending bill would supersede the state bill, making its status irrelevant.)

Seven other municipalities are considering passing some sort of vaping ordinance, though currently have nothing on the books. Those are: Rochester, Mount Pleasant, the Town of Norway, Sturtevant and the City of Burlington.

Rochester Administrator/Treasurer Betty Novy said she “would love to hear what others are doing.”