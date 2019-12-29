Here's what every Racine County municipality has (or hasn't) done about vaping

RACINE COUNTY — As scrutiny of vaping products increases across the nation in the wake of a string of deaths and sickness tied to the habit, some municipalities throughout Racine County are placing restrictions on the sale and use of the controversial devices.
What was initially pitched as a safer alternative to traditional tobacco products has quickly turned into a public health crisis.
More than 2,500 people have been hospitalized across the nation and its territories, and 54 people have died from a mysterious vaping-related lung illness, as of Dec. 17, according for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As part of a $1.4 trillion spending bill that President Donald Trump signed on Dec. 20, the legal age of tobacco purchases was raised to 21. However, not all vaping products contain nicotine, so flavored non-nicotine e-cigarettes are unaffected, unless municipalities take matters into their own hands.
How Racine County stacks up
Five local municipalities — Caledonia, the Town of Waterford, the Village of Waterford, Union Grove and Racine — have already taken action.
Caledonia, the Village of Waterford, Union Grove and Racine have all adopted resolutions folding vaping products into the catchall municipal bans of minors purchasing tobacco products, and of retailers selling tobacco products to those under 18. The resolutions also ban vaping in public buildings and no-smoking areas.
Union Grove’s Police Commission will also consider further action in its January meeting, Village Administrator Michael Hawes said in an email.
The Town of Waterford took the harshest stance of all local municipalities: The Town Board voted to implement a moratorium on the sale of all vaping products in the town through Dec. 31, 2020, citing health concerns and ongoing discussions over a state bill that would raise the age of tobacco purchases to 21 and include vaping in the tobacco-product umbrella. (The since-passed federal spending bill would supersede the state bill, making its status irrelevant.)
Seven other municipalities are considering passing some sort of vaping ordinance, though currently have nothing on the books. Those are: Rochester, Mount Pleasant, the Town of Norway, Sturtevant and the City of Burlington.
Rochester Administrator/Treasurer Betty Novy said she “would love to hear what others are doing.”
Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens is considering bringing a proposal forward at a future meeting, and Burlington officials plan to discuss a resolution at a future Committee of the Whole meeting. Town of Norway Administrator Tom Kramer will bring a sample ordinance to the January Town Board meeting, he said in an email.
“Our focus is not to be issuing tickets to minors that are vaping,” said Sean Marschke, Sturtevant’s police chief and interim administrator. “We’re more concerned about anybody who would be selling or giving vaping materials to minors, just like tobacco checks.”
Yorkville, Dover, Raymond, Wind Point, North Bay, Elmwood Park and the Town of Burlington have no laws or ordinances on the books, and they are not currently considering anything, the municipalities’ clerks and administrators said.
Some of the current crop of municipalities considering the ordinances are doing so in response to a request from the Central Racine County Health Department, which serves 14 of the county’s 17 municipalities.
In a letter dated Oct. 3, the CRCHD Board of Health recommended to every community it serves that their respective boards amend or adopt ordinances to include vaping in indoor smoking bans.
