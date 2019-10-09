RACINE — The centennial celebration for Historic Horlick Athletic Field is coming up a week from Saturday.
The ladies of the WWII Girls Baseball Living History League plan to play a game at the field to honor the All-American Girls Baseball League, in which the Racine Belles competed.
"The city is honored that they will be playing with the ladies of our local softball teams," a press release from the mayor's office stated.
A raffle will also run throughout the whole event. The Racine Raiders will be selling raffle tickets, and one of the items being raffled is a one-of-a-kind print by American artist Paine Proffitt.
Ahead of the celebration, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19, the City of Racine has released the following schedule for the day's events:
11:00 a.m.
Gates open and activities begin:
- Angels Youth Football Games begin
- Rock Climbing Wall – sponsored by the Army National Guard
- Football Toss Challenge – sponsored by Domino’s
- Raffle – Sponsored by the Racine Raiders
- Concessions
- Informational Tents
1:00 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
- Exhibition softball game with the WWII Girls Baseball Living History League
3:30 p.m.
- Angels Youth Football Games continue
5:00 p.m.
- Raffle ends
Dusk, at approximately 6:30 p.m.
- Movie in the Park: “A League of Their Own”
For more information about all Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services events (including Horlick's birthday celebration), go to cityofracine.org/ParksRec. You can also visit the PRCS main office at 800 Center St., Room No. 127, call 262-636-9131, or visit PRCS' Facebook page at facebook.com/RPRCS.
Racine Raiders
The Racine Raiders finished an undefeated season for the first time since 2016 with a 45-0 win over the Leyden Lions, Saturday night at Historic Horlick Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.