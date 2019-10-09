{{featured_button_text}}
Racine Belles batter

A Racine Belles batter swings during a photo shoot at Historic Horlick Field. The photo is undated, but the Belles played at Horlick Field from 1943 until 1950.

 Journal Times archives

RACINE — The centennial celebration for Historic Horlick Athletic Field is coming up a week from Saturday. 

The ladies of the WWII Girls Baseball Living History League plan to play a game at the field to honor the All-American Girls Baseball League, in which the Racine Belles competed.

"The city is honored that they will be playing with the ladies of our local softball teams," a press release from the mayor's office stated.

A raffle will also run throughout the whole event. The Racine Raiders will be selling raffle tickets, and one of the items being raffled is a one-of-a-kind print by American artist Paine Proffitt.

Ahead of the celebration, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19, the City of Racine has released the following schedule for the day's events:

11:00 a.m.

Gates open and activities begin:

  • Angels Youth Football Games begin
  • Rock Climbing Wall – sponsored by the Army National Guard
  • Football Toss Challenge – sponsored by Domino’s
  • Raffle – Sponsored by the Racine Raiders
  • Concessions
  • Informational Tents

1:00 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up
  • Exhibition softball game with the WWII Girls Baseball Living History League

3:30 p.m.

  • Angels Youth Football Games continue

5:00 p.m.

  • Raffle ends

Dusk, at approximately 6:30 p.m.

For more information about all Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services events (including Horlick's birthday celebration), go to cityofracine.org/ParksRec. You can also visit the PRCS main office at 800 Center St., Room No. 127, call 262-636-9131, or visit PRCS' Facebook page at facebook.com/RPRCS.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments