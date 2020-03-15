Here’s how to get free internet while schools are closed

Both Comcast and Charter Communications (a.k.a. Spectrum, which started taking over Time Warner Cable in 2014) are offering free internet access to certain households while schools nationwide are being closed down amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Americans rely on high speed broadband in nearly every aspect of their lives and Charter is committed to ensuring our customers maintain reliable access to the online resources and information they want and need,” a press release from Spectrum said Friday.

Spectrum said it would provide free broadband to any household with students, a direct reaction to the schools shutdown — every school in Wisconsin will be closed starting Wednesday, March 18 (if not earlier) until at least April 6. Most Racine County schools and Wisconsin colleges said they will offering online learning opportunities in some capacity during the statewide shutdown.

All of Spectrum’s Wi-Fi hotspots will be made free to the public for the time being as well.

One day prior to Spectrum's announcement, Comcast set the trend, getting the ball rolling on Thursday, March 12.