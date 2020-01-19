Here's how Racine Unified elementary schools would change

RACINE — All Racine Unified schools not scheduled to close are set to see building improvements through the district’s long-range facility master plan.

To fund the plan, which was unveiled in October, the district is looking to collect $598 million beyond its state-imposed revenue limit over the next 30 years. The School Board is scheduled to vote, during its Jan. 27 meeting, on whether to put a referendum to voters asking for that money.

Decisions regarding which schools to close and which ones to renovate were made by taking into account Facility Condition Index, the educational adequacy of each building, facility capacity and current and future demographics.

It’s generally accepted that a building with an FCI of 60% or more isn’t worth further investment.

Closure decisions were based on how that data fit together to create the best options available to provide quality facilities at the lowest cost, said Chief Operating Officer Shannon Gordon.

Gordon added that the plan will likely change in the future as data is updated. She is set to present any changes to the plan annually to the School Board and the public.