Here's how Racine Unified elementary schools would change if referendum passes

RACINE — All Racine Unified schools not scheduled to close are set to see building improvements through the district’s long-range facility master plan.
To fund the plan, which was unveiled in October, the district is looking to collect $598 million beyond its state-imposed revenue limit over the next 30 years. The School Board is scheduled to vote, during its Jan. 27 meeting, on whether to put a referendum to voters asking for that money.
Decisions regarding which schools to close and which ones to renovate were made by taking into account Facility Condition Index, the educational adequacy of each building, facility capacity and current and future demographics.
It’s generally accepted that a building with an FCI of 60% or more isn’t worth further investment.
Closure decisions were based on how that data fit together to create the best options available to provide quality facilities at the lowest cost, said Chief Operating Officer Shannon Gordon.
Gordon added that the plan will likely change in the future as data is updated. She is set to present any changes to the plan annually to the School Board and the public.
“Over time, things change,” Gordon said. “What we thought we might need based on the best available data five years ago isn’t what we need now, five years later. We’re going to be data-driven and we anticipate that this plan is going to change and evolve over time.”
The district’s aim is for the facilities upgrades to contribute to increased student achievement and improved graduation rates.
“Although facilities is only one part of a multifaceted strategy, it’s a critical one that we know engages and excites our kids, our families, our staff and has us moving aggressively in the right direction,” Gordon said.
The following is a list of improvement and construction plans outlined for Unified’s elementary schools in the long-range facilities master plan, according to information posted on the district’s website.
Gordon cautioned that plans for Phase One and Phase Two have changed somewhat, and that those changes will be presented to the School Board at its next meeting.
815 DeKoven Ave., Racine
Built: 1913
Enrollment: 193 (capacity of 228)
FCI: 60%
Phase 1 Projects: Expand playground. Replace fire alarm and security camera system. Exterior masonry repairs. Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades. Add elevator. Lot and concrete preventative maintenance. Provide emergency backup power for phone systems.
Phase 2 Projects: Add restrooms to all classrooms; eliminate stage; new south entrance/office; expand kitchen; steam to hot water conversion; replace systems for clock, PA, fire.
(Educationally) inadequate ratings:
Site traffic/parking; site too small; not enough play apparatus/green space; not ADA accessible; needs parking signs; inadequate storage
3300 Chicory Road, Racine
Built: 1968
Enrollment: 349 (capacity of 502)
To close
FCI: 29.9%
Inadequate ratings: Undersized and inefficient layout; cafeteria combined with gymnasium; many building aesthetics are 50 years old and need refresh
3501 Kinzie Ave., Racine
Built: 1916 (expanded in 1918, 2010)
Enrollment: 449 (capacity of 554)
FCI: 21%
Phase 1 Projects: Repurpose gym for music, STEM; new secure entrance, office, community room; new 5,000 square foot gym; new student support offices; new fire alarm, clock, PA systems; re-roofing
Phase 2 Projects: More roofing; landscape needs
Inadequate ratings: Needs new staff parking lot, move bus pickup; nursing area on second floor; student support offices not accessible to all students; no space for staff planning/collaboration; no secure community room; insufficient science, exploratory learning space; gym too small
5120 Byrd Ave., Racine
Built: 1965
Enrollment: 274 (capacity of 416)
To close
FCI: 64.9%
Inadequate ratings: Needs public walking path; entry and exit allowed from exterior classroom doors; kitchen too small; very poor interior wayfinding; music and band need acoustically separate rooms; gym is too small
1425 N. Wisconsin St., Racine
Built: 1857 (Additions in 1897, 1958, 1961)
Enrollment: 283 (capacity of 444)
To close
FCI: 63.5%
To close
Inadequate ratings: More than half of Educational Adequacy ratings are inadequate; the rest are questionable
Built: 1899 (expanded in 1962)
Enrollment: 524 (capacity of 640)
FCI: 28.5%
To close
Phase 1 Projects: Demolish 1899 building, replace with basketball and green space; new entry/office for 1962 section; create STEAM lab; add classroom over library with elevator; remove stage; add parking
Phase 2 Projects: Roofing replacements; replace ventilation; add cooling
Inadequate ratings: No visitor parking; insufficient crosswalks; no green space or play fields, lots of trip hazards; no office near front entrance, vestibule not secure; no elevator; poor organization: nurse separate from receptionist, who is separate from principal; insufficient support office space; kitchen too small; no science/exploratory learning space; arts areas too small; too few small-group instructional spaces; gym too small, combined with cafeteria
930 Martin Luther King Drive, Racine
Built: 1857 (Addition in 2000)
Enrollment: 432 (capacity of 710)
FCI: 6%
Phase 1 Projects: Create secure vestibule; create STEM lab; improve hallway finishes; masonry repairs; new lighting, clocks, phone emergency power
Phase 2 Projects: New boilers
Inadequate ratings: Community room not separate from school; entrance doesn’t go into office
2701 17th St., Racine
Built: 2016
Enrollment: 375 (capacity of 524)
FCI: 1.17%
Phase 1 Projects: Backup technical systems; improve heating system
Phase 2 Projects: None
Inadequate ratings: None
4748 Elizabeth St., Racine
Built: 1952 (expanded in 1958, 1968)
Enrollment: 311 (capacity of 422)
FCI: 67%
To close
Inadequate ratings: Very small receiving area; hallway coat hooks not best solution; no small instructional spaces besides library; no makers space; cafeteria combined with gym
2115 and-a-half Mile Road, Caledonia
Built: 2016
Enrollment: 470 (capacity of 524)
FCI: .6%
Phase 1 Projects: Protect electronic systems with backup, heating system improvements
Phase 2 Projects: Addition for west side
Inadequate ratings: No community/parent room
914 St. Patrick St., Racine
Built: 1874 (additions in 1890, 1920)
Enrollment: 411 (capacity of 726)
To close
FCI: 60%
Inadequate ratings: Zero green space; office is a half-story above the entry door, no secure entry; students are 75% bused with no room for a bus or parent loop; Many interior elevations with no elevator; main entrance is not accessible; worst building in the district for Americans with Disabilities Act; administrative, nurse and student support spaces are small and poorly organized; 1874-1890 section is in very rough condition; exterior appearance is unappealing.
915 Romayne Ave., Racine
Built: 1925 (additions in 1929, 1954, 1967)
Enrollment: 354 (capacity of 422)
To close
FCI: 62%
Phase 1 Projects: New gym, office, community room, elevator, receiving, cafeteria, kitchen, SPED and band addition. New finishes throughout and remodeling for breakout space, STEM lab, speech, makers space, SPED/sensory room and enlarge 2 classrooms. Add air conditioning.
Inadequate ratings: Site is only 3.7 acres with minimal green space; ADA accessibility: No elevator, no ramp to cafeteria, classroom doors too narrow; cafeteria shared with gym; no space for staff planning/collaboration; needs a secure community room; very small classrooms; no small group instructional space; no space for makers space; physical education and cafeteria space combined; library is smallest in district
4800 Graceland Boulevard, Racine
Built: 1962
Enrollment: 160 (capacity of 540)
FCI: 59.88%
Phase 1 Projects: Create secured entrance, STEM lab and sensory room; New kitchen and servery in place of existing music room; relocate music; reconfigure student support offices; Construct a new receiving room; Masonry and roofing projects; new lighting and electrical distribution improvements.
Phase 2 Projects: New gymnasium and parent drop-off entrance on north side; existing gym becomes cafeteria only; relocate playground and create drop-off loop; Create early childhood parking on south side of west building.
Inadequate ratings: Needs parent drop off loop; no secured entry; shared gym/cafeteria; no spaces designed for makers space; functional area of the gym is too small
2420 Kentucky St., Racine
Built: 1955 (Additions in 1961, 1991)
Enrollment: 513 (capacity of 658)
FCI: 31.1%
Phase 1 Projects: Create new gymnasium and convert current gymnasium to classrooms for art, music and STEM; Create STEM lab; improve hallway finishes, makers space in library; masonry repairs; new LED lighting, clock system, phone emergency power; close existing glass block windows along roof; roofing repairs.
Phase 2 Projects: New high efficiency boilers.
Inadequate ratings: No space for staff planning/collaboration areas; needs a community room; no science, exploratory learning space; no breakout spaces, space between classrooms needed for storage since classrooms are small; no conference room for special education or sensory room
8515 Westminster Drive, Sturtevant
Built: 1967
Enrollment: 433 (capacity of 502)
To close
FCI: 32.7%
Phase 1 Projects: Build a new five-section elementary and four-section middle school at a new proposed location.
Phase 2 Projects: Expand the elementary and middle schools as necessary to service growth in the area
Inadequate ratings: Site needs additional parking with a bus loop; office should relocate to building entry, needs two more electronic access doors; undersized and inefficient administrative, nurse, support staff space; cafeteria combined with gymnasium; no dedicated community room; much of building aesthetics need a refresh; lack of daylight in interior; open floor plan is not ideal; physical education space combined with cafeteria
2700 Yout St., Racine
Built: 1958
Enrollment: 564 (capacity of 662)
FCI: 22.6%
Phase 1 Projects: New gym, office, music and band addition. New finishes throughout and remodeling for new kitchen, STEM lab, community room, sensory room, and classroom enlargement. Pool repairs. Add glycol and demo abandoned steam system. Add air conditioning.
Phase 2 Projects: Window replacement project. 5-10 year hardscape needs.
Inadequate ratings: 89 total parking spaces, need to add drive for parent drop and added parking; zero green space; combined cafeteria and gym, kitchen not adjacent to cafeteria; needs community room; needs interior and exterior refresh, has many original finishes; no science, exploratory learning space; no breakout space
Built: 1961 (additions in 1965, 1991)
Enrollment: 389 (capacity of 502)
To close
FCI: 57.7%
Inadequate ratings: Cafeteria and principal office accessible right from entry vestibule; administrative/nurse/student support spaces poorly laid out; no dedicated staff planning/collaboration space; limited storage; no science, exploratory learning space; no breakout spaces