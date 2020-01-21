Here's how people in Racine can help the earthquake relief effort in Puerto Rico

To find other ways to help, contact organizers Art Felix at 262-770-0547 or Cynthia Shaw at 262-664-5043.

The situation

A state of emergency was declared on Jan. 7 after the earthquake (which registered at about 6 on the Richter scale) killed at least one person and left at least eight people injured in the City of Ponce on the island’s southern coast. Thousands of people are still reportedly living in shelters after their homes were damaged, lost or made inaccessible.

President Donald Trump signed a “major disaster declaration” on Jan. 16, promising additional federal assistance five days after the commonwealth asked for help.

The federal government and Puerto Rico’s government have been criticized for their respective responses to the recovery effort following Hurricane Maria more than two years ago.

The Washington Post reported that the Department of Housing and Urban Development set aside approximately $20 billion for aid, but Puerto Ricans had only received $1.5 billion of it as of this month.