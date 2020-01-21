Here's how people in Racine can help the earthquake relief effort in Puerto Rico

RACINE — The local group Racine Helps Puerto Rico is living up to its mission again.
In fall 2017, after Hurricane Maria caused nearly $100 billion in damage and killed more than 3,000 people, Racine Helps Puerto Rico collected more than $8,000 that was used to pay for Racinians to go down to the island, as well as to purchase water filters, transistor radios, bug spray and other necessities.
Now, after thousands have been rendered homeless by the U.S.-controlled island’s first major earthquake in more than a century, Racine Helps Puerto Rico is helping Puerto Rico one more time.
The local group is collecting items to help people in need in Puerto Rico. Among the items being requested for donation are: paper towels, feminine products, pillows, mosquito nets, non-perishable food, children’s toys, socks, flashlights, portable radios, cleaning products, tents, diapers and over-the-counter medications.
The collection started Monday and will continue through Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:
- Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive
- Coldwell Residential Brokerage Racine, 6800 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
- El Gustazo Puerto Rican Restaurant, 3505 Spring St., Racine
- Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., Racine
To find other ways to help, contact organizers Art Felix at 262-770-0547 or Cynthia Shaw at 262-664-5043.
The situation
A state of emergency was declared on Jan. 7 after the earthquake (which registered at about 6 on the Richter scale) killed at least one person and left at least eight people injured in the City of Ponce on the island’s southern coast. Thousands of people are still reportedly living in shelters after their homes were damaged, lost or made inaccessible.
President Donald Trump signed a “major disaster declaration” on Jan. 16, promising additional federal assistance five days after the commonwealth asked for help.
The federal government and Puerto Rico’s government have been criticized for their respective responses to the recovery effort following Hurricane Maria more than two years ago.
The Washington Post reported that the Department of Housing and Urban Development set aside approximately $20 billion for aid, but Puerto Ricans had only received $1.5 billion of it as of this month.
On Sunday, the governor of Puerto Rico fired two officials for mishandling the distribution of supplies after it was revealed that a warehouse full of bedding, food and medical supplies had been left untouched for about two years.
Racine Helps Puerto Rico intends to bypass the governments with its donations. Felix said that the group will be connecting with local parishes, which then can distribute the goods to the people with the most need.
“There’s a lot people who don’t have a lot over there,” he said.
Racine Helps Puerto Rico will pay for shipping. No in-person volunteering is planned at the moment through the group.
Diana Felix, Art’s wife, said that anyone who donates should follow Racine Helps Puerto Rico on Facebook. That way, they can see how the donations end up getting distributed.
“People can see where they’re donations are helping,” Diana explained. “It’s a good feeling for people, here in Racine, to see how they’re helping.”
