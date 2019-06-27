RACINE — While the 2019-21 biennial budget has yet to be signed into law, there are a few provisions that could specifically benefit communities in Racine County.
At a joint meeting of the of the Editorial Boards of The Journal Times and Kenosha News on Thursday, several area Republican lawmakers, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said they felt proud about the budget that was passed by the Republican-controlled state Assembly and Senate this week.
However, the budget is not final until it is signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and it’s possible some provisions could be taken out of the final budget or the governor could veto it entirely.
In a statement on Thursday, the Governor's Office said, "Our team is reviewing the Legislature’s changes to the budget, and the governor looks forward to receiving the biennial budget bill as soon possible."
Increased pay for caretakers
For Racine County, one of the key provisions included in the budget, as it currently stands, is a pay increase for health care workers who treat the disabled and elderly.
Vos said there was a change in the calculation for how nursing home reimbursement rates affect Racine County putting it at the same level as Milwaukee and Kenosha counties.
“Milwaukee and Kenosha each had a higher reimbursement rate from the state for the reimbursement of nursing home care,” Vos said. “Racine was a lower rate, the middle of the donut. So we’ve now added (Racine County) to the Milwaukee, Kenosha region ... It certainly helps Racine to make sure that we have more resources that go to our local nursing homes.”
Vos added for those health care employees who work in group homes, they could see nearly a 10% increase in pay “the largest we’ve seen in almost a generation.”
Increased pay for corrections workers
Department of Corrections employees would also see an increase in pay, which was an objective Evers wants to achieve. But there was some disagreement with how achieve that goal.
“I applaud the fact that he wanted to do something but the plan was misguided,” Vos said, adding that under Evers’ plan only a select few correctional facilities would get increases in pay for employees, which would have excluded the Racine Correctional Institution in Sturtevant. “I believe people should be locked up but you have to pay the guards to take care of them.”
Vos said in the budget corrections officers could receive a $19 hourly wage.
Hiawatha line
State funding for the Hiawatha line could be expanded with an additional $45 million in bonding added to the $79 million already allotted under state law.
Fox River Commission
The Southeastern Wisconsin Fox River Commission, which has representatives from different municipalities from Waukesha, Racine and Kenosha counties, also could get $100,000 in each year of the biennial budget for additional projects.
The Fox River commission was formed in 1997 to provide funding to projects that improve the Fox River basin.
