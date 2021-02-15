Here it snows again: Snow emergency and winter weather advisory set for Racine

RACINE — The National Weather Service has put Racine under a winter storm warning on Monday, despite the city just getting over a snow storm on Saturday that accumulated about 2 inches.

The City of Racine is declaring a snow emergency tonight from 12:00 midnight through 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the city, there will be no parking on the arterial and collector streets and parking will be allowed only on the even sides of all local streets.

Vehicles in violation of the snow emergency restrictions could be ticketed or subject to towing, the press release said.

Snow is forecasted to appear throughout the week, with chances of snow listed on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Monday night will see a low temperature of 5 degrees, with wind chill values between 5 below and 10 below. The chance of precipitation is 90% and new snow accumulation of 3-5 inches is possible.