Here it snows again: Snow emergency and winter weather advisory set for Racine

RACINE — The National Weather Service has put Racine under a winter storm warning on Monday, despite the city just getting over a snow storm on Saturday that accumulated about 2 inches.
The City of Racine is declaring a snow emergency tonight from 12:00 midnight through 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to a press release from the city, there will be no parking on the arterial and collector streets and parking will be allowed only on the even sides of all local streets.
Vehicles in violation of the snow emergency restrictions could be ticketed or subject to towing, the press release said.
Snow is forecasted to appear throughout the week, with chances of snow listed on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Monday night will see a low temperature of 5 degrees, with wind chill values between 5 below and 10 below. The chance of precipitation is 90% and new snow accumulation of 3-5 inches is possible.
Into Tuesday, there will be a 50% chance of snow, mainly before noon, according to the NWS. It'll be mostly cloudy with a high near 18 degrees, with wind chill values between minus 10 and zero.
So far, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday will all see snow chances less than 50%.
IN PHOTOS: Pictures from the Jan. 30-31 snowstorm
National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Stumpf said Monday that Kenosha County saw an early official total of a foot of snow between Saturday night and Sunday.
He said his office was still waiting on additional data and that number would climb.
Reports from the Weather Service Sunday indicated snowfall totals closer to Lake Michigan could reach as high as 12 inches. Drifts in some places were even higher.
Other surrounding areas had observers report 7.6 inches in Twin Lakes, 8.5 in Pleasant Prairie and 10 in Silver Lake, according to the most recent update on Monday morning.
It was the most significant snow event in Kenosha County since 10 inches fell in 2015.