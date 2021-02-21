Here are the symptoms expected after receiving a COVID vaccine

Reports have shown that receiving a COVID-19 vaccine is not pleasant, but it’s far preferable to catching COVID-19.

“The benefits certainly outweigh that short-term discomfort,” Wisconsin Immunization Program Director Stephanie Schauer said during a press call with reporters last week. “We know that a fair number of folks may experience some fatigue, or headache, or muscle aches, or pain or redness at the site of injection.”

Nausea, chills and dizziness have also been reported, and were more common with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine than the vaccine from Moderna.

“These symptoms are an expected part of immunization. It shows that the body is responding,” Schauer said.

+2 Racine County residents might be able to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations, or get on a waitlist, online starting Monday The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday announced the planned staggered launch of the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry. According to the state, it "will provide a central place to let people know where and when they can they can get vaccinated, and let them schedule an appointment."

Symptoms tend to be worse after receiving the second dose and for those who have already had COVID-19; health leaders still recommend that those who have had COVID get vaccinated, in part because of the many different strains of the novel coronavirus that have arisen.