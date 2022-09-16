Here are the laws surrounding how parents can legally, anonymously give up custody of a newborn in Wisconsin

Wisconsin has laws that allow a parent to give up custody of a newborn to certain authorities, no questions asked.

The laws are intended to allow newborns whose parents do not want to raise them be cared for.

They are known as "safe haven" laws, and the Racine Fire Department is aiming to bring public attention to them after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade June 24 — which could lead to an increase in unwanted pregnancies not being terminated early.

The laws

If the newborn is unharmed and younger than 72 hours old, they can be left "anonymously and without fear of prosecution" at any designated safe haven site, which include:

Any staffed law enforcement station.

A fire station.

Hospitals.

Many of these facilities have "baby boxes" where the newborn can be placed securely away from the elements.

The newborn could also be left with:

A police officer.

Any 911 emergency medical staff person.

A hospital staff member.

The parent does not need to provide any identifying information unless the newborn has been harmed, there is someone else forcing the parent to give up the baby or if the baby was born more than three days prior.

Friday

The Racine Fire Department issued a reminder with information regarding the safe haven laws on Friday, although there have been no recent incidents related to safe haven.

Racine Fire Chief Steve Hansen said in an email that Friday's release was issued "just a reminder to the community about the laws governing safe haven, in light of the overturning of Roe v. Wade," which effectively made nearly all abortions illegal in Wisconsin.

The fire department also has new signs at each of its stations noting that they are legal Safe Haven locations.