Here are the laws surrounding how parents can legally, anonymously give up custody of a newborn in Wisconsin

Galina Murzakayeva

Galina Murzakayeva, a coordinator for Kolybel Nadezhdy (Cradle of Hope), a nongovernmental organization, opens the baby box in Kirishi, an industrial town of 50,000 located 60 miles east of St. Petersburg, Russia, Oct. 31, 2012. A box in which parents can leave their babies anonymously and without any legal risk opened Wednesday in the town of Kirishi in northwestern Russia, in part of an effort activists hope will save many young lives. The box in Kirishi is the tenth such facility in Russia, just a fraction of what experts think is needed to help save hundreds of babies abandoned by their mothers each year. The sign reads "A letter to parents."

 Dmitry Lovetsky, Associated Press

Wisconsin has laws that allow a parent to give up custody of a newborn to certain authorities, no questions asked.

The laws are intended to allow newborns whose parents do not want to raise them be cared for.

They are known as "safe haven" laws, and the Racine Fire Department is aiming to bring public attention to them after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade June 24 — which could lead to an increase in unwanted pregnancies not being terminated early.

The laws

If the newborn is unharmed and younger than 72 hours old, they can be left "anonymously and without fear of prosecution" at any designated safe haven site, which include:

  • Any staffed law enforcement station.
  • A fire station.
  • Hospitals.

Many of these facilities have "baby boxes" where the newborn can be placed securely away from the elements.

Baby Boxes

Monica Kelsey, firefighter and medic who is president of Safe Haven Baby Boxes Inc., poses with a prototype of a baby box, where parents could surrender their newborns anonymously, outside her fire station in Woodburn, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015. The box is actually a newborn incubator, or baby box.

The newborn could also be left with:

  • A police officer.
  • Any 911 emergency medical staff person.
  • A hospital staff member.

The parent does not need to provide any identifying information unless the newborn has been harmed, there is someone else forcing the parent to give up the baby or if the baby was born more than three days prior.

Friday

The Racine Fire Department issued a reminder with information regarding the safe haven laws on Friday, although there have been no recent incidents related to safe haven.

Racine Fire Chief Steve Hansen said in an email that Friday's release was issued "just a reminder to the community about the laws governing safe haven, in light of the overturning of Roe v. Wade," which effectively made nearly all abortions illegal in Wisconsin.

The fire department also has new signs at each of its stations noting that they are legal Safe Haven locations.

