Here are the dates the City of Racine will be collecting leaves this fall

Rules

According to the city: "Leaves that residents rake into the street gutters will be collected ... Prepared branches (cut 4 feet long, no branch greater than three inches in diameter and bundled with twin or rope no greater than two inches in diameter) and yard waste are allowed to be placed in the street during this time. Yard waste/leaves/prepared branches must be placed in the street no earlier than the day before and no later than 7 a.m. the day of your scheduled collection day."