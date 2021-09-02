 Skip to main content
Here are the dates the City of Racine will be collecting leaves this fall
Here are the dates the City of Racine will be collecting leaves this fall

RACINE — The City of Racine Department of Public Works has released its schedule of biweekly fall leaf pickups.

Area A: Oct. 4 and 18, Nov. 1 and 15

Area B: Oct. 6 and 20, Nov. 3 and 17

Area C: Oct. 8 and 22, Nov. 5 and 19

Area D: Oct. 12 and 26, Nov. 9 and 23

Area E: Oct. 14 and 28, Nov. 11 and 29

Areas

The general perimeters of each area are as follows:

  • Area A is the northernmost tract of the city, north of Yout Street and Rapids Drive.
  • Area B is south of Yout Street and north of Seventh Street.
  • Area C is between Seventh and 13th streets.
  • Area D is south of 13th Street but north of the railroad tracks.
  • Area E is the southernmost tract of the city, south of the railroad tracks.

For a map, go to: bit.ly/3BG7ej5

Rules

According to the city: "Leaves that residents rake into the street gutters will be collected ... Prepared branches (cut 4 feet long, no branch greater than three inches in diameter and bundled with twin or rope no greater than two inches in diameter) and yard waste are allowed to be placed in the street during this time. Yard waste/leaves/prepared branches must be placed in the street no earlier than the day before and no later than 7 a.m. the day of your scheduled collection day."

Also: "Leaves in bags or containers will not be collected."

If there is snowfall, collection of leaves would be suspended and would only continue on the announced schedule if weather permits.

Leaves are not to be raked into alleys.

For more information, call 262-636-9126.

