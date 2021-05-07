Here are the announced plans for Memorial Day events in Racine County

RACINE — There will be no official Racine County Memorial Day parade this year, but an alternative event commemorating service members is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 31, at West Lawn Memorial Park and Cemetery, 9000 Washington Ave.
A separate parade and ceremony is being planned in western Racine County, hosted by the Rochester Memorial Day Committee; it is to be the 155th consecutive Memorial Day celebration in the village.
County-run event at West Lawn
The agenda for the event at West Lawn had not been finalized as of Thursday, said Zachary Zdroik, Racine County veterans service officer, but the general idea is to have a number of ceremonies and speakers.
Personnel at West Lawn are planning the event, recruiting help from the county’s Veterans Services Office and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9948, also known as the Sturtevant Memorial Post.
“When we first heard about this, we were super-excited,” Zdroik said.
The event is open to the public, Zdroik said. The team will be implementing social distancing and requiring masks.
For those who are not comfortable attending the event in person, the event will be streamed on Facebook Live.
According to the Facebook event page, Liamani Segura, a 12-year-old singer from Racine, will perform the national anthem. The keynote speaker event will be “Tribute to Vietnam: Colonel Francis Kelly, 5th Special Forces, portrayed by David Widenkeller.”
Last year, Memorial Day festivities were moved online, due to COVID-19 concerns, through Facebook Live, Zdroik said. This year’s Memorial Day ceremony will be honoring fallen veterans from 2019 and 2020.
“Having something in person is amazing, and it’ll be amazing for the vets, too,” Zdroik said. “We’re not back to normal, but we’re adjusting to the new normal.”
Rochester
Last year, in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rochester remained one of a handful of communities to have even a semitraditional parade for Memorial Day.
This year, it is returning closer to normal.
An itinerary provided to The Journal Times includes:
- Members of a Boy Scout troop and American Legion Post slated to lead the presentation of the colors and march in a parade
- A prayer led by Rev. Ray of the
- Several speakers, including U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis.; Paul Truess of the office of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester; and Kevin Nicholson, a Marine Corps veteran who ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2018
- A rendition of “America the Beautiful” by Elizabeth Wellner.