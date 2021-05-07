Here are the announced plans for Memorial Day events in Racine County

RACINE — There will be no official Racine County Memorial Day parade this year, but an alternative event commemorating service members is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 31, at West Lawn Memorial Park and Cemetery, 9000 Washington Ave.

A separate parade and ceremony is being planned in western Racine County, hosted by the Rochester Memorial Day Committee; it is to be the 155th consecutive Memorial Day celebration in the village.

County-run event at West Lawn

The agenda for the event at West Lawn had not been finalized as of Thursday, said Zachary Zdroik, Racine County veterans service officer, but the general idea is to have a number of ceremonies and speakers.

Personnel at West Lawn are planning the event, recruiting help from the county’s Veterans Services Office and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9948, also known as the Sturtevant Memorial Post.

“When we first heard about this, we were super-excited,” Zdroik said.

The event is open to the public, Zdroik said. The team will be implementing social distancing and requiring masks.