Here are Racine County's cooling center locations

Extreme heat continues to be a major public safety concern but heat related illness and death is preventable. The below locations serve as cooling centers for residents in need of extreme heat relief in our county. Residents can call 2-1-1 for resources available where they live or visit www.211.org. Please follow local COVID guidelines where applicable at the individual sites. For more information on heat safety please visit ready.gov/heat.
Raymond Village Hall; 2255 76th St, Franksville; 262.835.4426; M-F 9am-4pm
Burlington Library; 166 E Jefferson St, Burlington; 262.342.1130; M-Th 9am-8pm, F 9am-6pm, Sat 9am-4pm,Sun 12pm-4pm
Burlington Senior Center; 587 East State St, Burlington; 262.716.0329; Tu & Fri 10am-3pm
Village of Rochester Library; 208 W Spring St, Burlington; 262.534.3533; M-Th 9:30am-7:30pm, Sat 9:30am-1pm
Village of Union Grove Community Room; 925 15th Ave, Union Grove; 262.878.1818; M-F 8am-4:30pm
Town of Norway Hall; 6419 Heg Park Rd, Wind Lake; 262.895.6335; M-F 8am-4:30pm
Graham Public Library Union Grove; 1215 Main St, Union Grove; 262.878.2910; M-Th 9am-7pm, F 9am-5pm, Sat 9am-1pm
Waterford Public Library; 101 N River Rd, Waterford; 262.534.3988; M-Th 9am-8pm, F 9am-6pm, Sat 9am-1pm
Cesar Chavez Community Center; 2221 Douglas Ave; 262.636.9221; M-F 9am-6pm
Racine Family YMCA-Sealed Air Branch; 8501 Campus Dr. Mt. Pleasant; 262.634.1994; M-F 5am-8pm, Sat 6am-4pm, Sun 6am-2pm
Dr. John Bryant Community Center; 601 21st Street Racine; 262.636.9235; M-F 8am-6pm
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center; 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Racine; 262.636.9237; M-F 9am-7:45pm
Humble Park Community Center; 2200 Blaine Avenue, Racine; 262.636.9226; M-F 12pm-6:45pm
Tyler-Domer Community Center; 2301 12th Street, Racine; 262.636.9414; M-F 8am-6pm
