Here are Racine County's cooling center locations

Albert Chavez

Albert Chavez, back, and his son Mario chill at the pool on a hot summer day Tuesday at the SC Johnson Aquatic Center.

 Alex Rodriguez

Extreme heat continues to be a major public safety concern but heat related illness and death is preventable. The below locations serve as cooling centers for residents in need of extreme heat relief in our county. Residents can call 2-1-1 for resources available where they live or visit www.211.org. Please follow local COVID guidelines where applicable at the individual sites. For more information on heat safety please visit ready.gov/heat

  • Raymond Village Hall; 2255 76th St, Franksville; 262.835.4426; M-F 9am-4pm
  • Burlington Library; 166 E Jefferson St, Burlington; 262.342.1130; M-Th 9am-8pm, F 9am-6pm, Sat 9am-4pm,Sun 12pm-4pm
  • Burlington Senior Center; 587 East State St, Burlington; 262.716.0329; Tu & Fri 10am-3pm
  • Village of Rochester Library; 208 W Spring St, Burlington; 262.534.3533; M-Th 9:30am-7:30pm, Sat 9:30am-1pm
  • Village of Union Grove Community Room; 925 15th Ave, Union Grove; 262.878.1818; M-F 8am-4:30pm
  • Town of Norway Hall; 6419 Heg Park Rd, Wind Lake; 262.895.6335; M-F 8am-4:30pm
  • Graham Public Library Union Grove; 1215 Main St, Union Grove; 262.878.2910; M-Th 9am-7pm, F 9am-5pm, Sat 9am-1pm
  • Waterford Public Library; 101 N River Rd, Waterford; 262.534.3988; M-Th 9am-8pm, F 9am-6pm, Sat 9am-1pm
  • Cesar Chavez Community Center; 2221 Douglas Ave; 262.636.9221; M-F 9am-6pm
  • Racine Family YMCA-Sealed Air Branch; 8501 Campus Dr. Mt. Pleasant; 262.634.1994; M-F 5am-8pm, Sat 6am-4pm, Sun 6am-2pm
  • Dr. John Bryant Community Center; 601 21st Street Racine; 262.636.9235; M-F 8am-6pm
  • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center; 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Racine; 262.636.9237; M-F 9am-7:45pm
  • Humble Park Community Center; 2200 Blaine Avenue, Racine; 262.636.9226; M-F 12pm-6:45pm
  • Tyler-Domer Community Center; 2301 12th Street, Racine; 262.636.9414; M-F 8am-6pm
  • Racine Public Library; 75 7th Street, Racine; 262.636.9217; M-Th 9am-8pm, F-Sat 10am-4pm

