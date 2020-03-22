Here are a few options for online worship services in Racine area

In preparation for Sunday services, and in light of Gov. Tony Evers’ order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people, state Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Kenosha, released a selection of online worship services to give residents an opportunity to continue celebrating their faith.
“During these difficult and uncertain times, religious beliefs and practices serve as a comfort. However, with ‘social distancing’ being encouraged and mass gatherings being prohibited, people may be wondering how to practice their faith,” Wirch said.
Here are several online options:
- St. Lucy and St. Sebastian: Sunday 10:30 am mass available on their Facebook pages
- Olympia Brown UU Church: Sunday 10 am service available at obuuc.org and through their Facebook page
- Living Faith Lutheran Church: Select sermons are posted on the Facebook and YouTube pages
- Racine Worship Center: Worship services are livestreamed on their Facebook page
- Epiphany Lutheran Church: Podcasts of sermons and devotionals are posted to their Facebook page and website (epiphany-wels.org)
- United Lutheran Church: Online Bible study and worship services available on their Facebook page
- Christ Church United Methodist: Sermons and other resources are posted on their website, christchurchracine.com
- Fellowship Baptist Church: Sunday morning worship is livestreamed and available in recorded form at racinefellowship.org
- Racine Islamic Center: Many services are posted on their Facebook page
- St. Lucy and St. Sebastian: Sunday 10:30 am mass available on their Facebook pages
- Olympia Brown UU Church: Sunday 10 am service available at obuuc.org and through their Facebook page
- Living Faith Lutheran Church: Select sermons are posted on the Facebook and YouTube pages
- Racine Worship Center: Worship services are livestreamed on their Facebook page
- Epiphany Lutheran Church: Podcasts of sermons and devotionals are posted to their Facebook page and website (epiphany-wels.org)
- United Lutheran Church: Online Bible study and worship services available on their Facebook page
- Christ Church United Methodist: Sermons and other resources are posted on their website, christchurchracine.com
- Fellowship Baptist Church: Sunday morning worship is livestreamed and available in recorded form at racinefellowship.org
- Racine Islamic Center: Many services are posted on their Facebook page
- Beth Hillel Temple, 6050 Eighth Ave., Kenosha, records its services and shares them on Facebook.
- Every day, the Rev. Dr. Carol Jeunnette of Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Road, Kenosha, posts devotionals online. Past services are available at lordoflifekenosha.org.
- Sacred Heart homilies are also available in an audio format at sacredheartracine.com/audio-homilies. There is also a weekly podcast “Two Guy and a Gospel,” available at archmil.org/TwoGuys.
- Catholic services also are televised at 5:30 a.m. on WITI (Fox 6), at 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on WVTV (My24), at 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. on EWTN TV, at 9:30 a.m. on WGN. Catholic services are broadcast on the radio at 9 a.m. on WOKY (920 AM).