MOUNT PLEASANT — Christmas has come early for one lucky dog.
Hercules, the long-lost, 68-pound mixed-breed dog featured in a Human Society Wisconsin Giving Tuesday post and a Journal Times article on Wednesday, has been reunited with his family.
“It floored us that the owner came forward,” said Angela Speed, Wisconsin Humane Society vice president of communications. “It was only because they had seen him on social media because of all the shares and all the likes.”
Speed said the Racine family reached out on Facebook Tuesday evening. WHS staff got back to them Wednesday morning, and the family came to pick up Hercules — whose real name is Tank — around noon. She described the reunion.
“He was skittish meeting new people, and he just plowed into them. You could tell he was overjoyed to be with his family,” said Speed. “It was quite obvious that Hercules was their dog.”
The family said Tank had been missing since August. He’d been intermittently spotted in a neighborhood near Colonial Park on Racine’s north side for weeks, but no one had been able to catch him or knew where he came from.
On Nov. 10, he wandered onto somebody’s porch, and the resident called the Wisconsin Humane Society to take him in. At the time, he could barely walk, was 20 pounds underweight, and his muscles had begun to atrophy.
“He was pretty much skeletal,” Speed had told the Journal Times. She noted that Hercules’ spine and ribs were still visible against his fur on Tuesday.
WHS put Tank on a strict diet to help him gain weight. Speed said if he hadn’t been taken in by WHS, starvation and the winter’s cold would have killed him. Instead, he’s now back home with his family.
“We were just overjoyed,” said Speed. “We’d really like to thank the community, because on Giving Tuesday, we told Hercules’ story, and not only did we reach our fundraising goal, but we were able to reunite Hercules with his family.”
