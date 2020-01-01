Herbert has 3 TD runs, Oregon beats Wisconsin in Rose Bowl

"We knew coming in that he was athletic," Sanborn said. "We didn't have good angles and miscommunications. Something we have to be better at in a game like this. It's not the first game he ran with the ball."

Three years after coach Mark Helfrich was fired when the Ducks went 4-8 in Herbert's freshman season, Oregon held on to cap a Pac-12 championship campaign with its 12th win in 13 games and the fourth Rose Bowl victory in school history.

"To realize where we were, and where we are now, it's been a great journey," Herbert said. "For us to stick together through those tough times is just a testament to all the guys on the team, and all the hard work we've put in."

Aron Cruickshank returned an early kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown for the Big Ten runner-up Badgers (10-4), but they lost in their fourth consecutive trip to Pasadena over the last 10 years, including two losses to Oregon.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 94 yards and Quintez Cephus caught seven passes for 59 yards and a score, but Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan's offense couldn't capitalize on its whopping advantages in time of possession (38:03-21:57) and total yards (322-204).