WIND POINT — About a month and a half after the April election, the seven-member Wind Point Village Board is finally back to maximum capacity after several longtime members left and one trustee took over as president.

Herb Beighley is filling the last vacant trustee seat after a special Village Board meeting Wednesday.

Former Village President Susan Sanabria, and former trustees Donald Gloo, Marty Meissner and Mike Rohrer didn’t seek re-election to village government after a combined 34 years.

Three trustee seats and one presidential seat were open; Linda Johnson and Elizabeth Waterfall ran unopposed for trustee, leaving one trustee seat open.

John Polodna snagged the seat as a registered write-in candidate. Former Trustee Alison McCulloch ran unopposed for president, leaving behind her trustee term expiring in April 2024.

Six residents were interested in being appointed to the open trustee position and three candidates went through the interview process, any of whom would have been an asset to the board, McCulloch said.

The number of people who applied shows how much people really care about Wind Point, she said.

Beighley is to be sworn in at the Village Board meeting on June 8.

“Board members came away feeling that Mr. Beighley saw the big picture of the issues facing our village and how we fit into the overall community that surrounds us,” McCulloch said. “We feel he will be a great addition to the current board.”

Beighley, 69, has lived in Wind Point since 1985 and recently retired from managing senior caregiving services.

He called himself “effectively unemployed and underutilized,” and that he doesn’t like it.

McCulloch noted the board members felt what set Beighley apart from the other two candidates was his depth and breadth of his business and financial experience.

He worked for Johnson Wax in U.S. consumer products marketing for nine years before transferring to Johnson Outdoors as director of marketing for six years.

He became a partner in Wisconsin Internet, local dial-up and DSL services, in 1997, then after selling his share years later he bought a Home Instead Senior Care franchise in 2007.

While he has never been involved in village government before and has never attended village meetings due to being busy with work, he said with retirement he is now more available to contribute to the community and make a positive difference in his neighbors’ lives.

“I can spend a lot of time, and I don’t want to waste it. I want to do something that’s meaningful, and I want to make a contribution,” he said at the meeting. “This seems like an avenue I had been considering (but) didn’t have the time to commit to it. I do now.”

