'Her spirit lives on' | Memorial ride and fundraiser for Taylor Skendziel set for Saturday

Taylor was active in giving back, working in several community service projects including those organized by her Girl Scout Troop No. 5822, and even being an organ donor.

Michelle said it’s important for the Taylor’s Memorial organization to keep giving back, because “her life wasn’t cut short for people to forget about what she did. We can keep her alive with all of these things.”

Many of the organizers and supporters of Taylor’s Memorial were with her family when she first passed, Michelle said, and they have come back to help every year.

“I’m glad her spirit lives on,” Michelle said. “Some of her friends have gone away to college, but they always make sure they’re back for her memorial.”

Admission for the memorial ride is $20 for a rider and $10 for a passenger. Non-riders should attend the event at 2 p.m.; admission is $10 at the door for non-riders. Food is included for all admission.

For more information on the memorial organization and the memorial ride, visit facebook.com/taylorsmemorialscholarship or taylorsmemorial.org.

