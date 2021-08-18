'Her spirit lives on' | Memorial ride and fundraiser for Taylor Skendziel set for Saturday

CALEDONIA — The annual Memorial Ride and Fundraiser for Taylor Skendziel will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Witts End, 11601 Highway G. Registration begins at 9 a.m.
Skendziel died June 16, 2016 at the age of 17 in a car crash. She was a student at Union Grove High School, a member of the class of 2018.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Two Mile Road and Highway U in Yorkville when she and two other girls in a car were on their way to their season-ending softball banquet. Skendziel was driving when a minivan failed to stop at a stop sign and hit Skendziel’s car; the man driving the minivan was later fined.
The event is to raise money for a scholarship fund in the memory of Skendziel. In years past, Taylor’s Memorial was able to raise two $500 scholarships for nursing and for softball. This year, it has been able to raise five scholarships, each worth $1,000, according to Michelle Skendziel, Taylor’s mother.
“We don’t ever set a dollar amount; we just hope we have a good year,” Michelle said.
Taylor was active in giving back, working in several community service projects including those organized by her Girl Scout Troop No. 5822, and even being an organ donor.
Michelle said it’s important for the Taylor’s Memorial organization to keep giving back, because “her life wasn’t cut short for people to forget about what she did. We can keep her alive with all of these things.”
Many of the organizers and supporters of Taylor’s Memorial were with her family when she first passed, Michelle said, and they have come back to help every year.
“I’m glad her spirit lives on,” Michelle said. “Some of her friends have gone away to college, but they always make sure they’re back for her memorial.”
Admission for the memorial ride is $20 for a rider and $10 for a passenger. Non-riders should attend the event at 2 p.m.; admission is $10 at the door for non-riders. Food is included for all admission.
For more information on the memorial organization and the memorial ride, visit facebook.com/taylorsmemorialscholarship or taylorsmemorial.org.
