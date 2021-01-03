Even as they dealt with the heartbreak of her last days, Callie Tatum’s children continued to live out the values she instilled in them: Put others before yourselves.

After Callie was taken to the hospital by ambulance in early November due to breathing difficulties brought on by COVID-19, her seven children appointed two spokespeople for the family so that the overwhelmed doctors and nurses weren’t inundated with phone calls from all of them to check in on their mother.

“We were taught not to be selfish,” said Ron Tatum, one of Callie’s sons. “We were taught to give back.”

From Mississippi to Racine

Callie was born May 17, 1937 in Ecru, Mississippi. She married Prentiss Tatum, Sr. on September 5, 1963. Callie became a member of Kingdom Builders Worship Center after moving to Racine and worked as an aide for Durham School Services for 25 years.

Ron knows that her legacy will live on through the kindness and love that she spread to family, friends and strangers and through the good deeds she did behind the scenes.

“She was our everything, not only to us but to many other kids in the community in Racine,” Tatum said. “She was a mom to a lot of families and kids in the neighborhood growing up.”

The Tatum house at 923 Center St. was considered a safe haven for children in the neighborhood, Tatum said, whether they were looking for a meal, a conversation or words of wisdom.

Tatum said that many people don’t know that his mother, along with a group of women, saved the Bray Center from closure when it was facing financial hardships. Years later in fall 2016, the Bray Center, an independent nonprofit community center, did close due to financial hardships but was revived by the Racine Family YMCA.

“There would be no Bray Center today if it wasn’t for her back then,” Tatum said. “There would be no Ron Tatum if it wasn’t for that Bray Center and the stance that her and other women took back then.”

The Bray Center was located across the street from the Tatum home at 924 Center St. and was another place that provided meals and fellowship in the neighborhood. She and her group did fundraising to keep the center open and advocated its importance to those in local government.

“She did it very quietly, but her impact was very loud,” Tatum said.

'Because of her'

Tatum said that his mother always taught himself and his siblings to give back to their community, and not to worry about who got credit for their good deeds. Tatum is the director of community outreach and events for the Failure Is Not An Option, the community organizing body under Kingdom Builders Fellowship, 2701 Rapids Drive.

He knows that her legacy will live on through himself, the rest of her family and all those she impacted.

“We weren’t rich, but we were poured into richly by having Ms. Callie Tatum in our life,” Tatum said. “Everything that you see in me is because of her.”

Tatum said his mother was the one who taught him how to be a grownup after his father died in a car accident when Tatum was just 17 years old. He described her as one of the strongest women he’s ever known.

No more phone calls

The Tatums have always been a close family, and Ron said that his mother called each of her seven children every day. And she always called to sing “Happy Birthday” to all of her children her grandchildren. She had 26 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.

“I’m really going to miss that call on birthdays,” Tatum said. “But we’re so truly thankful and blessed to spend the time that we had with her.”

One of the most difficult parts for the Tatum family of their matriarch’s hospitalization was not being able to see her in person. In the first couple of days as an inpatient, she communicated with them through FaceTime. But after around five days, things took a turn for the worse and she went into the intensive care unit. She was no longer able to communicate with her family. Her condition never improved.

“That’s the hurtful part, that being as close as a family that we are, we wanted her to know that we were there,” Tatum said, but added that his faith tells him she knew that she was never truly alone.

He gives kudos and thanks to the doctors and nurses at Ascension All Saints where his mother spent her final days as well as those across the country who are caring for patients with COVID-19. He knows they’re working overtime and experiencing grief of their own as they watch patients die.

The day before his mother died, on Nov. 18, one of the doctors called Tatum and allowed him to visit her and speak to her via phone from outside her room.

“For him to allow me to have that moment with mom is something that I will never, ever forget,” Tatum said.

Even though she was unconscious, Tatum knows his mother heard him.

“I told her she did her best and it’s time for her to rest,” he said.

He believes his mother gave himself and his family a template for moving forward with their lives through helping others and giving back.

“If we continue to do for others before ourselves, we can overcome everything with COVID: from the pandemic to the unemployment to everything that has happened in 2020,” Tatum said.

He plans to continue her good works in the community.

“I’m going to do something that is going to make her legacy live on forever,” Tatum said.

