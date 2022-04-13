Helping teachers teach reading: 80 RUSD educators enrol in grad program at Cardinal Stritch

MILWAUKEE — As of the 2017-18 school year, nearly 38% of Racine Unified third graders were scored as being “below basic” in English Language Arts achievement, and only about 1 in 5 RUSD students are “proficient” or “advanced” in English Language Arts. Thusly, improving reading abilities for RUSD students remains a focus of the district.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, 80 RUSD educators are enrolled in a graduate program at Cardinal Stritch University specifically focused on getting better at teaching children how to read. The specific intent of the further education, according to RUSD, is to “help offset the learning loss students are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

An analysis published in July by consulting firm McKinsey & Company “shows that the impact of the pandemic on K–12 student learning was significant, leaving students on average five months behind in mathematics and four months behind in reading by the end of the school year.” That learning loss is even more acute for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds, which make up 62.5% and 66% of Racine Unified’s student population, respectively.

The Reading Teacher Licensure program is “for educators who want to increase their overall understanding of literacy and how to best teach that to students,” Kirsten Brown, Cardinal Stritch assistant director of gradual admissions, said Wednesday during a phone call with a reporter.

Clavon Byrd, an associate professor and chair of teacher education, noted that there are plenty of additional resources for students struggling with reading, but not so many for teachers tasked with teaching those kids to read.

Regarding the partnership with RUSD: “This is the first time we have had a cohort this large from one school district,” Rhonda Schoonover, chair of Stritch’s Literacy Department and an assistant professor in the Teacher Educator Department, said in a statement.

“Really, this program provides coursework which is intended to prepare acting teachers who are already in the classroom. It’s an add-on license,” Byrd said in a Wednesday interview. “We focus on literacy development more than anything, (and) developing an understanding of literacy.”

Byrd described the program as giving teachers “the extra punch,” especially when it comes to identifying students who are falling behind and helping them catch up.

“In our classrooms, the focus is on the idea of the major tenets of literacy … fluency is very important,” he continued. “In the context of teaching literacy, fluency really refers to a student’s ability to read … without gaps in their reading, and that has research-proven connections to comprehension.”

The lessons, Byrd said, are based on “an understanding of the practices that teachers are already using in their classrooms” but then supplementing them with a “deeper understanding of a research-proven strategies.”

One thing Byrd hopes teachers take away from the program is the importance of constantly assessing (formally or informally) where each student is at when it comes to reading. “As a teacher,” he said, “the battle every day is: ‘What do my students know? And what do I need to teach them?’ Those are the two questions we need to ask ourselves every day.”

Added RUSD Deputy Chief Academic Officer Janell Decker: “Working together, we are significantly increasing the number of teachers who have specific training in how to teach students to read. Putting these trained educators in front of students is going to make a difference.”

Decker said that funding from ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund), which amounted for nearly $200 billion of the federal pandemic-related spending packages supporting education passed under then-President Donald Trump in 2020, is being used by the district to pay for the teachers’ further education.

In an email, Decker said “The teachers” who participate “are then asked to dedicate at least four years of service to RUSD schools.”

What teachers say

Three Unified teachers going through Cardinal Stritch University’s Reading Teacher Licensure program offered the following statements.

Kristin Williams, teacher at Walden III and Case High: “Reading is a part of learning. Students cannot fully comprehend content texts if they are lacking the tools to successfully read them.”

Margaret Polzin, Julian Thomas Elementary special education teacher: “Reading is a lifelong tool. As I become trained and proficient in teaching students to become stronger readers, their love of reading will grow.”

Erika Coca, a K-2 special education teacher at Schulte Elementary: “I see the value and need to start children off with a strong and solid foundation in reading. I am pursuing the Reading Teacher Licensure so I can become a better teacher and strengthen my practice so I can strengthen my students’ reading skills.”