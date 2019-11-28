'Helmet hair don't care:' Racine mom makes onesies for babies with helmets

RACINE — In his baby photos, Jaxson Knapp looks like any other healthy and happy infant except for one thing: a helmet to re-shape his head.
Jaxson isn’t alone. According to a 2016 report from Houston Public Media, since pediatricians began recommending infants sleep on their back to reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome, the percentage of infants with flat spots on their heads has grown. An estimated 47% of infants are diagnosed with misshapen heads, though far fewer wear corrective helmets.
Jaxson did have to wear a helmet and undergo physical therapy, which Katrina Knapp, Jaxson’s mother, said was intensive, costly and time-consuming.
“The whole process is a little overwhelming,” she said.
To cope and put a light-hearted spin on the situation, Katrina learned how to make baby onesies with slogans like, “Helmet hair don’t care” and “Straight outta my helmet.” She now sells them through her online shop called Because Coffee on Etsy at etsy.com/shop/BecauseCoffee.
Helmet hair
At his one-month check-up in May 2018, Jaxson’s doctor gave him two often intertwined diagnoses: torticollis, stiffness of neck muscles, which in Jaxson’s case was caused by the way he was positioned in the womb; and plagiocephaly, a condition where the baby’s head is flattened on one side, in Jaxson’s case because his stiff neck muscles limited his range of motion.
At a later appointment, the doctor confirmed that he would need a helmet to round out his head. Then came the wait for insurance approval, which some insurance companies don’t approve because they define the procedure as cosmetic. Katrina learned that a misshapen head can cause jaw misalignment, facial asymmetries and cause issues with bicycle or safety helmets.
“It’s kind of frustrating that insurance companies don’t always cover it,” said Katrina. “Sometimes you don’t hear back for three weeks. They won’t move forward until the insurance company approves.”
Then comes the fitting, and a couple weeks later they pick up the helmet. Then there’s an adjustment period, where the baby has to get used to the helmet.
“It doesn’t hurt the baby whatsoever, but it’s something on their head,” said Katrina. “In our case we had to put it on him for a couple hours, take it off then check for red spots.”
Once the baby has used it, he has to wear the helmet 23 hours a day. The helmet cannot get wet and it heats up the baby’s head. Unfortunately, Jaxson had to wear his through the summer.
“He did pretty good,” said Katrina. “He was a pretty good sleeper before the helmet and remained a good sleeper after. He was definitely more crabby than usual.”
Creativity and camaraderie
Katrina joined a Facebook group for parents with children in helmets and saw a bunch of photos of their children wearing onesies with cute helmet messages. She looked for some online but they were out of her price range.
“That was a bit staggering for me, especially because helmets are not cheap for babies, even with insurance,” said Katrina. “I got this itch. I was going to learn how to make them so I could provide them at a reasonable price.”
Katrina does not have an artistic background; before starting her shop she was in finance. But she taught herself how to design patterns and transfer them to onesies using heat-transfer vinyl.
“In the beginning I think it was a little bit more frustration, just to learn the process,” said Katrina. “But once I started getting the hang of it, it’s fun.”
She posted photos of Jaxson in his personalized helmet wearing a onesie she made that read, “Helmet hair don’t care.” She sees them as a way to put a positive spin on the process.
“It was a great way for me to put it out there on social media,” she said. “It’s just something that keeps everything light-hearted.”
Jaxson “graduated” out of his helmet in December 2018. To mark the occasion, Katrina posted a photo of him holding the helmet and wearing a onesie that reads “Straight outta my helmet.” She continues to make and sell onesies through her online shop.
“Every day in those support groups, people ask about onesies,” she said. “Almost every baby that’s graduated is wearing one of those so I’m glad they get to be part of this experience.”
