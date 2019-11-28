'Helmet hair don't care:' Racine mom makes onesies for babies with helmets

Katrina joined a Facebook group for parents with children in helmets and saw a bunch of photos of their children wearing onesies with cute helmet messages. She looked for some online but they were out of her price range.

“That was a bit staggering for me, especially because helmets are not cheap for babies, even with insurance,” said Katrina. “I got this itch. I was going to learn how to make them so I could provide them at a reasonable price.”

Katrina does not have an artistic background; before starting her shop she was in finance. But she taught herself how to design patterns and transfer them to onesies using heat-transfer vinyl.

“In the beginning I think it was a little bit more frustration, just to learn the process,” said Katrina. “But once I started getting the hang of it, it’s fun.”

She posted photos of Jaxson in his personalized helmet wearing a onesie she made that read, “Helmet hair don’t care.” She sees them as a way to put a positive spin on the process.

“It was a great way for me to put it out there on social media,” she said. “It’s just something that keeps everything light-hearted.”