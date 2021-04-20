Hefty to focus on pandemic in State of the City address

BURLINGTON — A new Burlington City Council gets down to business today without any expected announcement on a special task force to deal with race relation issues.
Mayor Jeannie Hefty also is delivering her annual State of the City address today, but does not plan to mention the task force or the underlying issues of racism that have surfaced in the community.
Instead, Hefty will focus largely on the COVID-19 pandemic, while also making reference to new businesses and improvements to a firehouse and a senior center.
On Monday, Hefty said she is not overlooking issues of racism, but she wants to talk about COVID-19 and the many ways that Burlington residents have responded to the public health crisis.
“This was huge, with the pandemic,” she said. “It’s been very hard on the community, and that’s why I wanted to recognize the community.”
The lack of movement on the task force or acknowledgement of the issues raised in 2020 is not setting well with an antiracism activist.
Darnisha Garbade, president of the Burlington Coalition on Dismantling Racism, said she is disappointed to see the mayor failing to mention the situation in the State of the City address.
Garbade, who hopes to see members of her coalition appointed to the city’s task force, said she has heard nothing from the city recently about the task force.
“BCDR is saddened to see Mayor Hefty’s silence,” Garbade said. “BCDR is willing and ready to have a seat at the table, but only if and when Mayor Hefty is ready to openly and honestly acknowledge and dialogue about Burlington’s issue of racism.”
The Burlington City Council is scheduled Tuesday to swear in its newly elected members from the April 7 election. That includes returning incumbents Jon Schultz and Bob Grandi and newcomers Shad Branen and Bill Smitz.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public via the Zoom website.
The council also is scheduled to hear the mayor’s State of the City address and to approve numerous committee appointments. The 20-plus appointments include the plan commission, library board, park board and many others involved in city government.
Hefty said she is not presenting her picks to serve on the special task force on race relations because she is waiting to hear from the city’s consulting firm, Organization Development Consultants. The firm has been hired to facilitate the new task force’s deliberations.
The mayor said she is waiting to see when Organization Development Consultants plans to convene the first meeting, so she can be sure the nominated task force members are able to attend.
She said she already has approached 22 or 23 people about serving. But she will not announce the group, she said, until she is certain that none of them have work or school obligations that conflict with the task force’s schedule.
Hefty said she is anxious to move forward, and she is waiting to hear back from Organization Development Consultants representative Daniel Schroeder.
Contacted at his offices Monday in Brookfield, Schroeder declined to comment.
The city’s impending task force announcement comes as the Burlington Area School District faces a state deadline for dealing with racial harassment and related issues in the school district. The state Department of Public Instruction ruled April 9 that school officials had permitted a “racially hostile environment” in the schools.
The school district was given 30 days to present a plan for addressing the issues and preventing racial harassment in the future.
On Monday, school district spokeswoman Julie Thomas said the state order on schools and the city’s task force are separate “initiatives,” and the district must work on answering the state’s order regardless of where the city stands on launching its task force.
Incidents of racism and discrimination have sparked protests and complaints in Burlington for several months, targeting both the school district and the city.
Hefty pledged her involvement last summer, and she has been planning the special task force since at least January. The city council voted April 7 to hire Organization Development Consultants for $10,500.
Hefty said she cannot forecast when she would announce her picks for the task force.
The mayor said she probably would mention the race relations task force in next year’s State of the City address, looking back on 2021. On Tuesday, she intends to highlight local efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as signs of business and residential growth during 2020.
“As we continue moving forward, we must continue to believe in ourselves and our community,” she will say, according to an advanced copy of the speech. “Our community has always worked together to get through hardships. I ask that we continue to work together, and help each other as best we can, as we move past these trying times and continue to grow as a community.”