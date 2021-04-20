Hefty to focus on pandemic in State of the City address

On Monday, school district spokeswoman Julie Thomas said the state order on schools and the city’s task force are separate “initiatives,” and the district must work on answering the state’s order regardless of where the city stands on launching its task force.

Incidents of racism and discrimination have sparked protests and complaints in Burlington for several months, targeting both the school district and the city.

Hefty pledged her involvement last summer, and she has been planning the special task force since at least January. The city council voted April 7 to hire Organization Development Consultants for $10,500.

Hefty said she cannot forecast when she would announce her picks for the task force.

The mayor said she probably would mention the race relations task force in next year’s State of the City address, looking back on 2021. On Tuesday, she intends to highlight local efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as signs of business and residential growth during 2020.