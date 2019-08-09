{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine Unified School Board member John Heckenlively said on Friday that he was in the process of securing an apartment within the school district, which would allow him to stay on the board. 

Heckenlively confirmed on Monday that he had not lived in the district since April, due to financial difficulties.

Since then, he’s been living at his mother’s home in Franklin, but said it was always his intention to move back to the district and that he’d been continually looking for a place to live in Racine.

Board President Brian O’Connell said on Monday that Heckenlively’s ability to continue serving on the board depended on whether or not his living situation in Franklin was temporary or permanent.

“If he has no ability to move back, he shouldn’t continue to serve on the board,” O’Connell said. “It can’t be indefinite.”

Heckenlively said on Monday that he would resign if he hadn’t found a place within the district to live by the end of this week. He said on Friday that he hopes to finalize securing an apartment near the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., over the weekend. 

Heckenlively represents Racine Unified’s District 6, which covers Downtown Racine, where the library is located, and the surrounding area. His term ends in April 2021. He also holds the title of clerk of the board.

Heckenlively was first elected to represent District 6 in 2016 and was re-elected in April 2018.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

