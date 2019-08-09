Heckenlively said on Monday that he would resign if he hadn’t found a place within the district to live by the end of this week. He said on Friday that he hopes to finalize securing an apartment near the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., over the weekend.
Heckenlively represents Racine Unified’s District 6, which covers Downtown Racine, where the library is located, and the surrounding area. His term ends in April 2021. He also holds the title of clerk of the board.
Heckenlively was first elected to represent District 6 in 2016 and was re-elected in April 2018.
Cue curiosity
Seeing virtual sights
That's Enough
"I'm falling"
Engineering heat
Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!
Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.