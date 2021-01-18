Heckenlively will not try for a third term on Racine Unified board

RACINE — John Heckenlively, who represented District 6 on the Racine Unified School Board for the past five years, is not running for reelection this spring.
Heckenlively said he decided against running for a third term because he is unsure that he will continue living in the district. He was first elected to represent District 6, which covers Downtown Racine and the surrounding area, in spring 2016 and was re-elected in 2018.
The biggest accomplishment of the board during his tenure, in Heckenlively’s view, is voter approval through a referendum for the district to collect $1 billion in taxes beyond its revenue limit over the next 30 years. That money is set to fund an overhaul of the district’s facilities including construction of new schools and remodeling of existing ones.
“That is going to shape the district for the next decade,” Heckenlively said.
Voters narrowly approved the referendum last April, which spurred a recount and subsequent court challenges. The Wisconsin Court of Appeals has still not made a decision on the final challenge to the recount.
Heckenlively also counts the creation of the Academies of Racine as a win for the School Board and for RUSD as a whole. The Academies are small, focused learning communities for high school students that work closely with local businesses. The Academies give students a chance to choose their own pathway of focus, such as culinary arts or automotive.
He also praised the district’s partnership with Gateway Technical College that has provided students with college-level training while saving them tuition money.
Fellow board member Mike Frontier said he most appreciated Heckenlively’s sharing his knowledge of historical events relating to the issues at hand during board discussions. Frontier said he also welcomed Heckenlively’s sense of humor.
“I’ll miss his great laugh punctuating some of our long — at times all-too-long — meetings,” Frontier said.
Throughout his years on the board Heckenlively most enjoyed interacting with the students by shaking hands with them on graduation day or attending their concerts and plays.
“Looking back on it, for the most part I enjoyed it,” he said of his overall experience on the board.
But, he added, that there were some tough times during his early years when the administration and the teachers union were in a contentious battle over the teacher handbook.
The last year has also been difficult, he said, as the district works to balance what’s best for public safety amid a pandemic while also considering what’s best from an educational standpoint.
“We’ve sided with keeping people safe and I’m not going to apologize for that,” he said. “It was not an easy call.”
Racine Unified students have been learning virtually since the start of this school year.
Heckenlively said he doesn’t know what’s in store for him in the future, but said he’s sure there will be plenty of jobs in the administration of President-elect Joe Biden and added that could be a possibility for him.
“I’d like to thank my fellow board members,” Heckenlively said. “It’s been interesting working with them.”
He said he especially appreciated insight from Julie McKenna, who has been on the board for more than 20 years, and from Frontier and Jane Barbian, who are both former educators.