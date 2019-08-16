RACINE — After living in Franklin for several months, Racine Unified School Board member John Heckenlively has secured a residence within the school district.
Heckenlively moved out of the district in April to live with his mother due to financial difficulties. Although it doesn’t seem that any state statute or Unified board bylaw prohibits a board member from moving outside the district after taking office, Heckenlively had said he would resign if he didn’t find a residence in the district by the end of last week.
Board President Brian O’Connell said earlier this week that he didn’t want Heckenlively to lose his spot on the board and praised his good meeting attendance, but said if he couldn’t find a place to live in the district, he should probably resign.
Heckenlively’s new residence at 700 Lake Avenue, which is across from the Racine Public Library, is within District 6, the district he represents, he said Thursday. District 6 covers Downtown and the surrounding area.
Heckenlively was first elected to the School Board in 2016 and was re-elected in April 2018.
The theme to 2019's Public Art Project is benches featuring Racine's past, present and future. The benches are located throughout the Downtown area and will remain there through the summer.
Caitlin Sievers
