Heckenlively recovers from COVID: 'As someone who’s had it, believe me you don’t want it'

He was discharged May 14, and said he felt mostly better by Memorial Day, nearly a month after the onset of his illness.

Exposure to crowd the cause?

While Heckenlively said he is not sure where he picked up the virus, he was present at Festival Hall on April 18-24 during the recount of votes for the Racine Unified referendum. Everyone present at the recount was required to wear a mask, but not everyone followed social-distancing guidelines.

Heckenlively advises everyone who has been out in a crowd recently, protesters for instance, to get tested and to wear a mask so that asymptomatic carriers can prevent spreading it to others. Heckenlively has participated in some of the local Black Lives Matter protest in the past few weeks.

“It’s an extremely nasty disease,” Heckenlively said. “It feels like someone’s taking a baseball bat to your lungs.”

Heckenlively said he wasn’t too scared going into the hospital, as statistics showed that he was not likely to die from the disease. He said he does not have any of the pre-existing conditions that make people more susceptible to the coronavirus complications, such as asthma, chronic heart disease and diabetes.