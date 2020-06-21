Heckenlively recovers from COVID: 'As someone who’s had it, believe me you don’t want it'

RACINE — Racine Unified School Board member John Heckenlively is now recovered from his bout with COVID-19, and he has some advice.
“As someone who’s had it, believe me, you don’t want it,” Heckenlively said.
Heckenlively, 56, has represented Racine Unified’s District 6 since 2016. The School Board member said he had been wearing a mask when going out and thought that he had been careful.
But, in the last week of April, he began coughing and feeling exhausted. He went to the doctor and two days later it was confirmed that he had COVID-19.
“The first week wasn’t too bad,” Heckenlively said. “I was just coughing a lot.”
Then he began to feel pain in his lungs and his appetite decreased.
“Even eating a piece of bread was tough,” Heckenlively said.
Just moving from room to room was exhausting. In the second week of his illness, he called his doctor and was told to come in to the emergency room. From there he was hospitalized for six days at Ascension All Saints in Racine.
Heckenlively had developed pneumonia, a serious lung infection that can be a complication of COVID-19. He was put on oxygen and treated with antibiotics and steroids.
He was discharged May 14, and said he felt mostly better by Memorial Day, nearly a month after the onset of his illness.
Exposure to crowd the cause?
While Heckenlively said he is not sure where he picked up the virus, he was present at Festival Hall on April 18-24 during the recount of votes for the Racine Unified referendum. Everyone present at the recount was required to wear a mask, but not everyone followed social-distancing guidelines.
Heckenlively advises everyone who has been out in a crowd recently, protesters for instance, to get tested and to wear a mask so that asymptomatic carriers can prevent spreading it to others. Heckenlively has participated in some of the local Black Lives Matter protest in the past few weeks.
“It’s an extremely nasty disease,” Heckenlively said. “It feels like someone’s taking a baseball bat to your lungs.”
Heckenlively said he wasn’t too scared going into the hospital, as statistics showed that he was not likely to die from the disease. He said he does not have any of the pre-existing conditions that make people more susceptible to the coronavirus complications, such as asthma, chronic heart disease and diabetes.
Heckenlively said that now that he’s recovered, he’s planning to look into donating blood plasma, as blood of recovered COVID patients has been used to treat the coronavirus since it contains antibodies to the disease.
Heckenlively advises the people of Racine to follow basic guidelines laid out by health officials: Wear masks, keep up social distancing and don’t go out unless you need to.
“We have people who are experts in epidemics; listen to them,” Heckenlively said.
