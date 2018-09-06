MOUNT PLEASANT — The recent heavy rain caused some issues at the Foxconn Technology Group site as stormwater was reportedly flowing from the site into the Pike River.
According to Claude Lois, project manager for the village, the issue has been taken care of and improvements have been made.
“They were actually out there, on Labor Day, as well as all day (Tuesday), addressing the issue and fixing the issue,” Lois said. “There is no more stormwater runoff into the Pike River and it probably never even got to the Pike River.”
Lois said officials from Foxconn and M+W| Gilbane Building Co., the company in charge of construction, fixed a breach in one of the barriers used to prevent any runoff from heavy rains.
“They made all kinds of changes all day (Tuesday), they made changes to address that so it doesn’t happen again,” Lois said. “So it’s all under control and it’s handled.”
Lois said the village was informed by Gilbane and Foxconn about the issues, and have received reports on the work that was done.
Call for action
The issue was brought to the attention of village officials by the Better Mount Pleasant citizens organization and copies of its letter were forwarded to organizations such as the Sierra Club, The Root-Pike Water Initiative Network and to governmental officials downstream in Kenosha County and Lake County, Ill. Environmental and downstream flooding concerns have been voiced by several people and organizations since plans for the massive Foxconn/Wisconn Valley project were first announced.
"The people of Mount Pleasant were told repeatedly by the village that stormwater at the Foxconn construction site would be appropriately managed and DNR regulations would be strictly adhered to at all phases of development. We were told that contingency plans and designs for historic floods were calculated. It is only September — not even a peak season for rain," the letter from Kelly Gallaher, a village resident, read.
In a memo sent on Tuesday to Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and Village President Dave DeGroot, officials said they have been "performing site erosion sediment control inspections and reporting at least every seven days and within 24 hours after a rainfall event of 0.5 inches or greater."
The memo said officials performed an inspection on Monday and recognized three primary issues:
Temporary suspension of dewatering activities at isolated locations
Installation of ditch checks on site prior to discharge of water to Lamparek Creek
Construction of additional temporary sedimentation basins in accordance with WDNR (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources) Technical Standard 1064 or the diversion of stormwater to existing on-site sedimentation basins
Lois added that the village feels satisfied with the changes made.
“Even if we get a lot of rain, it’ll still handle it,” Lois said. “The village feels very confident considering all the work that’s been done out there and we only had one minor issue, (that) we’ve done fairly well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Anyone who knows Racine county knows this area drains off into the Pike and then Lake Michigan. Drink up Racine :)
Better Mount Pleasant citizens organization.........Ambulance chasers!!!!! They spend most of their time hovering around Foxconn, just to say got ya.
Interesting that the runoff from the site went into the Pike River which drains into Lake Michigan in Kenosha. So much for being told the water from the site that hits future parking lots and buildings will go into the Des Plaines river watershed instead.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.