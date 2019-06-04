RACINE COUNTY — Extreme heat is often the leading weather-related killer in the United States.
Although heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable, approximately 618 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year. That’s why the staff at Racine County Emergency Management is reminding people of the dangers associated with extreme heat. In an effort to promote community safety and health, Wednesday, June 5,has been designated as Heat Awareness Day.
In 2018, preliminary figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show five people died in the state due to heat-related causes. In the past five years, at least 13 people have died in Wisconsin and thousands of residents have fallen ill or been hospitalized due to heat-related conditions.
Older adults, the very young, and people with mental illness and chronic diseases are at highest risk. However, even young and healthy people can be affected if they participate in strenuous physical activities during hot weather.
“During hot weather, check in on family, friends and neighbors, especially those who are at a higher risk,” urged David Maack, Racine County emergency management coordinator, “Infants, young children, older adults and people with chronic disease have a tougher time regulating their body temperature. Please help them stay cool and hydrated.”
Racine County Emergency Management offers these tips to “Beat the Heat” when the weather gets hot:
- Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.
- Stay cool — Remain inside air-conditioned buildings as much as possible during the hottest parts of the day and avoid direct sunlight.
- Stay aware — Watch for signs of heat-related illnesses, such as weakness, dizziness, nausea and muscle cramps. If symptoms don't improve, seek medical attention.
- Stay hydrated — Drink plenty of water. Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink.
- Stay informed — Pay attention to local weather forecasts and extreme heat alerts.
