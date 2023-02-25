RACINE — Professional carvers began their creations around noon and used chisels, saws of the bow and chain variety and even blowtorches to carve blocks of ice into various designs.
Ice sculptors were on the sidewalk throughout Main and Sixth streets Saturday.
Local Downtown Racine businesses also had samples of chili, so visitors could warm up after watching ice get broken down.
Locations included Reefpoint Brew House, Red Onion Cafe, Dewey’s, Pub on Wisconsin, Marci’s on Main, The Maple Table, The Blue Rock, Joey’s Yardarm, Harbor Lite Yacht Club, InMoxicated, The Ivanhoe and George’s Tavern.
A chili- and ice-themed scavenger hunt took place in more than 20 businesses' windows. At no cost to participate, those who completed the hunt received a $5 downtown gift card.
The Chili Ice Walk was also the last day of Downtown Racine’s Craft Beer Week. Many bars and restaurants offered free craft beer samples and discounts on craft beer.
