Heart of hope: Racine family saves patch of concrete seen as message from beyond

RACINE — Sometimes, a message from a loved one who’s died can be written in stone. Or, in this case, concrete.
Noelle Vaillancourt of Racine took her younger brother’s death in late 2015 hard. Nick Vaillancourt, who had been a photographer in Milwaukee, died by suicide on Dec. 27, 2015. He had been suffering with mental health issues for 20 years, according to Noelle and their mother, Maureen.
Early in the morning of Dec. 28, 2015, Noelle heard her brothers voice say to her “look down.” As she peeked down onto the sidewalk, a patch of concrete she said had been a circle after a dent had been filled in by her ex-husband was now in the shape of a heart. She took it as a sign that her brother watching over her.
It was not the only sign Noelle said she has since received from her brother. She said she had been woken up by orbs of light or a red cardinal, often claimed to symbolize the presence of a family member who has died, appearing before her in moments of strife and uncertainty in her life.
When the sidewalk needed to be torn up for some water work in late April, Noelle and Maureen had concerns that the heart, the first sign from Nick they received, would have to be removed. Dan Macemon, of Macemon and Sons Plumbing, cut the heart shaped patch of concrete out of the ground a returned it to the Vaillancourts. It now hangs in what had been Nick’s room, a reminder that he will always be there and watching over his family.
Macemon said it was “an honor” to have been able to support the Vaillancourts like he did.
Nick’s room as well as other parts of the Vaillancourt residence off Westlawn Avenue are kept as memorials to him.
Nick’s remains are placed on the mantle of the Vaillancourt home, where his mother and sister can return the favor by keeping watch over him.
“If I could say anything to my brother, I would want him to know how much I love him, how much I miss him, how thankful I am he is not suffering and more than anything thank you for my signs.” Noelle said, reflecting on feeling her brothers spirit.
