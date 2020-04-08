Health officials re-emphasize social distancing ahead of Easter holiday

RACINE COUNTY — With the Easter holiday coming on Sunday, Racine County health officials are reminding people to continue following social distancing guidelines.
"Social distancing is our only defense against this virus. Community, faith- and spiritual-based organizations have an important role in slowing the spread of COVID-19, especially among high-risk populations," read a statement from Racine County on Wednesday. "These organizations often nobly serve those who are most vulnerable, including people with heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes. These community members are at higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 illness."
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order, which is in effect until April 24, does not allow for gatherings of more than 10 people in a room or confined space at a time.
"A confined space is not only limited to indoor gatherings, but also includes any defined space, including parking lots and festival grounds," the county stated. "This includes religious gatherings, drive-in services, weddings, and funerals. Any gathering with fewer than 10 people must still adhere to social distancing requirements by staying at least six feet from others and staying home if you are sick. It is also important to limit gatherings only to people living within the same household to avoid transmitting the virus through social networks."
Instead the county and health officials emphasize using technology, such as phone calls, texts and video chat, to connect with family and their spiritual community this weekend.
“This is a challenging time for all and we have to make big sacrifices for a little while to protect the health of our community,” says Dottie-Kay Bowersox, Public Health Administrator for City of Racine Public Health Department. “For many in our communities, coming together to practice our religious and spiritual beliefs provides hope, strength and social connectedness. We look forward to the day we can again allow in-person gatherings to take place.”
