Health officials re-emphasize social distancing ahead of Easter holiday

RACINE COUNTY — With the Easter holiday coming on Sunday, Racine County health officials are reminding people to continue following social distancing guidelines.

"Social distancing is our only defense against this virus. Community, faith- and spiritual-based organizations have an important role in slowing the spread of COVID-19, especially among high-risk populations," read a statement from Racine County on Wednesday. "These organizations often nobly serve those who are most vulnerable, including people with heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes. These community members are at higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 illness."

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order, which is in effect until April 24, does not allow for gatherings of more than 10 people in a room or confined space at a time.