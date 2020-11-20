Health officials advise not to gather with those outside your household this Thanksgiving

Bowersox said that doing anything more than the essentials would increase the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Bowersox emphasized that it’s only one holiday season that people are being asked to miss, since it’s looking hopeful that a vaccine will be available in spring 2021.

She advised that families connect through video chats or phone calls instead of gathering in person.

“Right now, across the country, this is the worst surge as far as numbers that we’ve ever seen with this pandemic,” Bowersox said.

Even with the CDC and local health officials advising against it, a national survey by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center found that almost two in five people say they will probably attend a gathering with more than 10 people and a third will not ask guests to wear masks.

For those who are planning to attend a gathering with people outside their households, the CDC advises continuing to use everyday precautions like wearing a mask, staying six feet apart and washing your hands. The CDC also recommends that people who are planning to host a gathering with loved ones from outside their home to do it outside, limit the number of people and have guests bring their own food.