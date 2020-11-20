Health officials advise not to gather with those outside your household this Thanksgiving

RACINE — Local and national officials are asking that people celebrate Thanksgiving with only the people who live in their households.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the City of Racine’s Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox are both recommending against any large gatherings this holiday.
“If we want to slow the spread of the disease it is our personal responsibility to make that happen,” Bowersox said. “We’re causing the spread because we’re not following the guidelines. At the same time, the best venue to keep you and your family safe and protected from COVID is to celebrate with those individuals that live within your home.”
She advised that people purchase Christmas presents online and limit activities outside the home to the essentials like grocery shopping and going to the pharmacy.
“Our numbers are just insane right now,” Bowersox said.
Across Wisconsin as of Wednesday, the 7-day positive tests rate was 33%. According to the World Health Organization, a positive test rate of 5% would indicate that the disease is “under control.”
As of Thursday, there had been 12,302 confirmed cases of COVID in Racine County and 146 deaths, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Racine County began to see a sharp uptick in daily new cases in mid-October.
Bowersox said that doing anything more than the essentials would increase the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Bowersox emphasized that it’s only one holiday season that people are being asked to miss, since it’s looking hopeful that a vaccine will be available in spring 2021.
She advised that families connect through video chats or phone calls instead of gathering in person.
“Right now, across the country, this is the worst surge as far as numbers that we’ve ever seen with this pandemic,” Bowersox said.
Even with the CDC and local health officials advising against it, a national survey by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center found that almost two in five people say they will probably attend a gathering with more than 10 people and a third will not ask guests to wear masks.
For those who are planning to attend a gathering with people outside their households, the CDC advises continuing to use everyday precautions like wearing a mask, staying six feet apart and washing your hands. The CDC also recommends that people who are planning to host a gathering with loved ones from outside their home to do it outside, limit the number of people and have guests bring their own food.
Bowersox emphasized the need to continue taking these precautions in daily life, amid the third wave of COVID-19. One of the most important precautions is not only wearing a mask, but wearing it properly.
“When your mask is underneath your nose or when you speak you have to keep hitching the mask up because it doesn’t fit you properly, it’s not helpful,” she said.
She added that keeping six feet of distance is just a guideline and that some people could cough droplets respiratory droplets up to 13 feet.
“If we don’t curtail our activities and pay attention, the numbers are going to overwhelm our finite systems which are our health care system, our police, our fire and it’s already done it to the public health department,” Bowersox said.
The Health Department is already unable to keep up with contact tracing to track the spread of the virus and to inform people of the need to quarantine or get tested.
