RACINE — Days after Downtown stalwart Whey Chai closed for the final time, a health food-focused grocer is looking to move in.
Smart Mart, 400 Main St., is expected to open in September, says its 22-year-old owner Parker Wickert, a 2015 Horlick High School graduate.
Wickert will run the store with his mother, Megan Wickert, as they look to sprout in Racine’s “food desert.”
“There’s no grocery stores in Downtown Racine,” Parker pointed out.
Greg Conrad, Megan’s boyfriend who was helping with construction on Saturday, described Smart Mart as “Whole Foods meets 7/11.”
Making Smart Mart
When Parker, who graduated from Horlick High School in 2015, lived in Tucson, Ariz., he said there were plenty of “small produce shops where you could get everything fresh.” When he returned to Racine, he found he’d have to drive miles from his Downtown home at Arcade Apartments, 413 Main St., to get fresh food.
Once Smart Mart opens, he’ll only have to walk across the street.
“Everything that can be local will be local,” Parker promised, standing inside the former Whey Chai on Saturday as he, a few friends and future employees removed the Chinese restaurant’s interior, preparing to transform the space.
In addition to bringing fresh produce Downtown, Smart Mart plans to sell fresh-squeezed juices, protein shakes and sandwiches, as well as other quick-service meal options.
Parker said he hopes to own the corner location someday, but currently he’s just planning to lease it.
Megan is the prior owner-operator of 4 Mile Fresh, 601 Four Mile Road; and Friendly’s Organic Market, 6022 Douglas Ave.; both of which have since closed.
Just deserts
Most of the City of Racine has been identified as a “food desert” by the United States Department of Agriculture. The USDA defines a food desert as:
A. An area where the poverty rate is above 20%, because affording healthy food becomes more difficult), or
B. An area where 33% of the population lives more than a mile from the nearest supermarket/grocery store, making access more challenging.
Most of the City of Racine fulfills both of those criteria, according to the USDA.
Confronting Racine’s desert is an ongoing battle, but there are several groups fighting it — in addition to Smart Mart:
- The Racine Urban Garden Network that runs (and partners with) about a dozen community gardens that allow urban Racinians to grow their own fresh produce.
- The Hunger Task Force, which sponsors a Mobile Market to act as a “grocery store on wheels,” that brings healthy food directly to consumers at a discount in low-income neighborhoods.
- The Wild Root Market, a co-operative that has been slowly moving toward opening a fresh food market on the city’s north side.
