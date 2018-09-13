RACINE — Health Care Network, Inc., has launched a $600,000 capital campaign to fund construction renovations of a new facility in Downtown Racine.
The new clinic location is planned for 500 Wisconsin Ave. It would replace the Health Care Network’s current location at 904 State St.
Health Care Network, Inc., is a non-profit agency providing free or low-cost health care to residents of Racine County who are medically uninsured, or medically insured with no dental coverage, and have limited income.
Alison Sergio, executive director of Health Care Network, said the organization has been at its State Street facility for 26 years; however, upgrades are needed that the current facility cannot support.
“Our current location is no longer able to sufficiently meet the needs of our patients,” Sergio said. “The new location will help us increase the quality of care and health care access for the low income, uninsured residents of Racine County.”
Downtown located proposed
The new space is planned for the first floor of the former Chase Bank building and will create a significant annual budget savings in occupancy costs. The funds saved will be used toward the cost of patient care and medications for those with chronic conditions.
Sergio said that during its last fiscal year, Health Care Network served 867 individual patients and scheduled 6,134 appointments, up 8 percent from the previous year.
“While the numbers of patients seen remains stable, the needs of those we do see are complex and require more resources to adequately treat,” Sergio said.
She said the new building would allow for greater space utilization while being in an easily accessible location. Space would also be available to accommodate new programming including medical case management services, peer support groups and general counseling.
Current progress
So far, the Health Care Network has raised $227,000 of the $600,000 goal. Sergio said the organization has the funds necessary to begin construction this fall, with an anticipated move-in date of early 2019.
To raise the rest of the funds, the organization is offering naming rights to the new exam rooms, dental rooms and lobby. There are also other sponsorship opportunities available, including the purchase of equipment, furniture, medications and other needed program supplies.
“We are so thankful for the support the entire community has given us for the last 30 years,” Sergio said. “The Racine community is full of people who are dedicated to improving the health of their neighbors.”
To make a donation via PayPal, go to healthcarenetwork.org and click on the donate button. For more information, call Health Care Network at 262-632-2400.
