Health care
RACINE — The health care forum scheduled to be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, has a change in venue. The forum is now set to take place on the second floor at Yoga Roots Racine, 518 College Ave.

It was originally scheduled to take place at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

According to a press release, the forum is to feature experts and practitioners regarding issues and solutions from opening up BadgerCare to all as a “public option” to challenging high prescription drug prices and how to help ensure that all Wisconsinites have access to affordable, quality healthcare.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to meet and talk with candidates for state Assembly, Senate and other offices to hear their position on this topic.

For more information, contact Dr. Lea Acord at lea.acord@marquette.edu or call 414-507-7234.

