Health & Business Expo at Bryant Center Aug. 6

RACINE — The African American Chamber of Commerce Greater Racine and Racine County will host a Health & Business Expo from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive.
The event will feature music and entertainment, health screening information, business networking, job opportunities, Racine Public Library Bookmobile and a Teen Health Fair.
Information will be available from the American Cancer Society, Birthing Project USA of Southeast WI, Sisters Network Southeast Wisconsin and the Urban Economic Development Association.
Speakers from the Urban League, AACCGR and politicians will be featured, as well as a tae kwon do demonstration and a fashion show. Food will be available.