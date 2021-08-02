Head of Wisconsin's election review says probe is warranted

MADISON — The retired Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who is leading a review of the 2020 presidential election says a very thorough examination of the election is warranted, but the purpose of the investigation is not to overturn the results.

Retired Justice Michael Gableman made his comments Sunday on WISN-TV’s “Upfront.” It was one of the first times he’s spoken publicly about the review of President Joe Biden’s narrow win in the state, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Gableman said he wants to look into election concerns so people can have confidence that their votes count.

“I firmly believe that this is not a partisan issue, that everybody should be interested in making sure that going forward, our voting and ballot system is transparent and honest,” he said.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos designated Gableman to lead the election review, which has the backing of former President Donald Trump’s supporters. Last week, Vos said he was expanding the probe, after Gableman told him a more robust effort was needed.

Wisconsin Democratic Party executive director Nellie Sires has called the review a “sham investigation.” Recounts in Milwaukee and Dane counties upheld Biden’s win, as did several courts.